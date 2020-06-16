‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft government program agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party

‘I see no taste of the green philosophy on the promises about the Irish language’ ‘I see no taste of the green philosophy on the promises about the Irish language’

Dr John Walsh, Sociolinguist and Senior Lecturer in Irish, NUI Galway

There is not so much freshness to the government program from the point of view of the Irish language but there are important points nonetheless.

The adoption of a whole-of-government approach to implementing the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language is good, but we have already heard such promises in the 10 years since the Strategy was published.

The commitment to consolidate and enact the Official Languages ​​Bill before the end of the year is also noteworthy but more information was needed on the 20 per cent recruitment target. Irish language centers have already been mentioned in the 20 Year Strategy as is additional support for the Irish language media.

There could be a more assertive and comprehensive media commitment, which will also include digital media. The emphasis on the use of the language in the community and in the family is good but I feel that no specific reference is made to the language planning process in the Gaeltacht or elsewhere.

It is recognized that Údarás na Gaeltachta needs to be adequately resourced, but it is not clear what that means or whether it will remedy the huge budget cut that organization has made over the past 10 years. The restoration of the board of the Authority is not an absolute guarantee but could lead to the promised review.

The silence in this program is a cause for concern about the place of Irish and the Gaeltacht in government departments. If a whole-of-government approach to the Strategy is to be achieved, senior attention must certainly be given to Irish and Gaeltacht affairs. I see no taste of the green philosophy on the promises about the Irish language. The Green Party had the opportunity to link the preservation of the Irish language to ecological discourse and that was a shame.

‘There are good things but it is not at all clear that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht’ ‘There are good things but it is not at all clear that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht’

Catherine Connolly, an independent TD for Galway West

It is not clear from the draft government program that there is a crisis in terms of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht. The entire document is in Irish only.

I doubt that shows much about the kind of commitment the new government will have to the Irish language. There is nothing about a Senior Minister for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language, something that Fianna Fáil has long promised. It is intended to strengthen and enact the bill before the end of the year. That would be a good idea.

There are good things but what stands out is the lack of recognition of the current language crisis and a lack of understanding of the need for urgent measures. The piece about Údarás na Gaeltachta is rather weak. The Authority does not want a brand. They need the funding they had before 2008, which would bring them back on a par with Enterprise Ireland and this has long been sought.

‘There is little hope for everyday Irish speakers’ ‘There is little hope for everyday Irish speakers’

Pádraig Ó Duibhir, Professor of Education and deputy dean of Dublin City University’s Institute of Education

The government’s draft program is dominated by work that has failed to complete the last government.

Although there is a “whole of government approach” to the promotion of the Irish language, there is little evidence in the document that this is the case.

If that were the case, you would expect the Irish language to be mentioned in other sections of the document but no. There is a reference to improving the early childhood education system but the promotion of the Irish language should be part of that strategy.

There are a few positive measures about the Irish language in the education system, but the majority are relatively weak. ‘Continue the review’ of the teaching and learning of Irish in schools’ and ‘work towards’ doubling the number of students receiving Irish-medium education and I do not see anything as imaginative there is nothing that would make a difference to the policy that has prevailed over the last two decades.

We know from the research that 23% of parents say they would send their children to an Irish-medium primary school in the neighbourhood and 18% of parents who say they would send their children to an Irish-medium post-primary school if that option were available. Where are the plans to actually address that?

It ‘s progress nPE would be taught in Irish in all primary schools. No. a great deal of hope for people who speak Irish on a daily basis. It is disappointing. People in these parties had spoken out for the Irish language in the Dáil but action was needed verbally and the verbs in this document are rather weak. There is nothing mentioned about the existence of a Senior Minister for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht and the marginalization of the language is likely to continue if it is dealt with by a Minister of State.

‘There is nothing in the document that shows that they understand there is an urgency’ ‘There is nothing in the document that shows that they understand there is an urgency’

Íte Ní Chionnaith, former President Conradh na Gaeilge and a former lecturer in Communications at DIT

It appears to be a comprehensive policy for the Irish language but it is very general, especially as none of the measures has a timescale and no sums of money.

It is fine to have policies and measures but I would question whether the government could be relied upon to implement them as we have been deafened over the years by governments that had good policies and reports but did not do anything about them.

As for what I feel is missing, there is no mention at all of the Gaeltacht crisis and nothing in the document that shows that the government understands that there is an urgency.

It does not have the word ‘rights’ and although there are references to the use of Irish among the public there is no guarantee about the use of Irish among politicians or the Dáil. There is a reference to the whole government approach, but there is nothing about government ministers to make the Irish language a special case at the government level.

From an educational point of view, there is nothing. Third-level teacher training is the only thing mentioned at the third level, but there is nothing about doctors, nurses, trainee social workers learning Irish so that they can serve the Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking community. There was an opportunity to do some radical action and give bonus points to Leaving Cert Irish students but they didn’t. This would stand out as a strong and concrete action with a positive outcome.

‘Understanding of the importance of the Irish language is clearly reflected in the draft program for government’ ‘Understanding of the importance of the Irish language is clearly reflected in the draft program for government’

Bláthnaid Ní Ghreacháin, chief executive of Irish Medium Education

Irish-medium education welcomes the promises it has for Irish and Irish-medium education in particular. Although the details of the statements are not set out, some are in keeping with the promises made by the Minister for Education and Skills at the Irish-medium Education Assembly, November 2019 when he announced the development of a Policy for Irish-medium Education from naíonra to post-primary school all-Irish.

If the new government undertook the development of this policy, there would be a significant increase in the number of children receiving Irish-medium education and a strong support infrastructure for the system for Irish-medium pre-school, primary and post-primary children. Clearly, the draft government program shows an understanding of the importance of the language and the importance of the language as a whole view of the action plan and budget for implementing the commitments.

‘If they succeed in implementing the education policy they would have done a reasonably good job ‘If they succeed in implementing the education policy they would have done a reasonably good job Be

Áine Ní Chiaráin, journalist and broadcaster

There is much to be welcomed by any of us who are interested in the language but there are some issues that need to be addressed, especially the teaching of Irish and the emphasis being placed on spoken language in the classroom. I would be very concerned that there would be no accuracy and no prestige. I welcome the promise of a comprehensive policy on the language from pre-school education to teacher training and if they succeed in implementing that I think they would have done a reasonably good job.

In terms of the 20 year Strategy for the Irish Language, it is one more commitment at this stage. I welcome the monitoring that 20 per cent of civil service recruits will have Irish but we will have to wait and see how they do that.

With regard to the Gaeltacht, I would say that many people are disappointed because they are said to support the work of the Authority and it will be a review of how the board is formed. I was expecting the elections to be back and that was what Fianna Fáil promised ahead of this year’s general election. This plan is probably of primary concern to the Gaeltacht.

‘There is more written about the sport than Irish and the Gaeltacht put together ‘There is more written about the sport than Irish and the Gaeltacht put together Be

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin spokesman for Irish

The language has shown its sympathy but I do not see much change in direction from the last government.

There is no major new thing. There is no certainty that a Senior Minister will deal with the Irish language. There is no commitment to additional investment and no targets set. There is a general statement about supporting the implementation of the 20 year Irish Language Strategy.

I am disappointed, in fact, and I expected more since there are three parties involved. Much of Ireland has written far more about the sport than what has been written about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht put together. There is nothing that highlights the current situation in which the language is present. The only way to tackle the problems of the language and the Gaeltacht is to appoint a Senior Minister who will add to the content of the draft government program.