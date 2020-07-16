Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the Government's decision not to relax Covid-19 restrictions as planned next Monday will increase the chances of reopening schools in September.

It would be bad, said Minister Harris, if the coronary virus started to spread again when children were about to return to school.

He said that he agreed with Taoiseach Micheál Martin that one of the Government 's priorities is to ensure that children are able to return to school in the autumn.

He has seen in his own constituency, he said, that a lack of schooling affects children in terms of education and community.