It was announced this afternoon that no one had died of Covid-19 disease in the State for twenty-four hours. However, it was stated that there are 18 new cases.

This means that 1,706 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak and 25,321 people are infected.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said no one had been placed in an intensive care unit since last Tuesday.

He indicated that 78 people who contracted Covid-19 are still in hospital. He has been hospitalized for twenty-four hours, he said.

Earlier, it was announced that there had been no recorded deaths of Covid-19 in the North for twenty-four hours either. However, four new cases of the disease have been announced.

Covid-19 in the north has 541 deaths and 4,852 people are infected.