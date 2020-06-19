There are at least 36 alien civilizations in our galaxy

Earth and the human race are the only evidence of the existence of life in the Universe, and so far all our attempts to find traces of alien civilizations have failed miserably. According to a new study, there are at least 36 civilizations, and only in our galaxy!

“There should be a few dozen civilizations in our galaxy, under the assumption that it takes at least 5 billion years for an intelligent life form to arise on an Earth-like planet, ” explains the astrophysicist Christopher Conselice of the University of Nottingham. “The idea is to look at evolution, but on a cosmic scale. Let’s call this Copernican Astrobiological Limit account. “

There are several parameters that can be used to estimate the number of intelligent civilizations in our galaxy. Consilience and her colleague Tom Westby have developed a scale based on the number of parameters used.

For the Copernican Astrobiological limit very weak they have assumed that life is born in every planet where it is possible, that is, every rocky planet in the habitability band of its star. This returns tens of millions of possible planets.

In Copernican Astrobiological limit, strong additional parameters were included: a star with metallicity similar to that of the Sun and age between 4.5 and 5.5 billion years. Assuming that the possibility of sending electromagnetic signals into space has existed for about 100 years, the lower limit of a number of civilizations becomes 36.

So if there are alien civilizations capable of transmitting electromagnetic signals, why haven’t we found them? Our Galaxy is a very large place and, if we spread 36 civilizations within it, we get an average distance of 17,000 light-years between each couple. Maybe too much for aliens to watch us.

Electromagnetic waves are very fast, but always travel at the speed of light; the first signs emitted in the history of man have been able to travel only for 125 light-years, a distance too small to have reached a possible planet inhabited by alien species. This explains why the fast radio burst observed a few months ago is not the fault of extraterrestrials.

“Our research suggests that the search for extraterrestrial life forms not only reveals how life was formed but could give us suggestions on how long our civilization could last. If we found that alien civilizations are common, this would mean that our civilization could last more than a few thousand years, ” explains Conselice.