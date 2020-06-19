ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

There are at least 36 alien civilizations in our galaxy

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are at least 36 alien civilizations in our galaxy

Earth and the human race are the only evidence of the existence of life in the Universe, and so far all our attempts to find traces of alien civilizations have failed miserably. According to a new study, there are at least 36 civilizations, and only in our galaxy!

There should be a few dozen civilizations in our galaxy, under the assumption that it takes at least 5 billion years for an intelligent life form to arise on an Earth-like planet, ” explains the astrophysicist Christopher Conselice of the University of Nottingham. “The idea is to look at evolution, but on a cosmic scale. Let’s call this Copernican Astrobiological Limit account. “

There are several parameters that can be used to estimate the number of intelligent civilizations in our galaxy. Consilience and her colleague Tom Westby have developed a scale based on the number of parameters used.

For the Copernican Astrobiological limit very weak they have assumed that life is born in every planet where it is possible, that is, every rocky planet in the habitability band of its star. This returns tens of millions of possible planets.

In Copernican Astrobiological limit, strong additional parameters were included: a star with metallicity similar to that of the Sun and age between 4.5 and 5.5 billion years. Assuming that the possibility of sending electromagnetic signals into space has existed for about 100 years, the lower limit of a number of civilizations becomes 36.

So if there are alien civilizations capable of transmitting electromagnetic signals, why haven’t we found them? Our Galaxy is a very large place and, if we spread 36 civilizations within it, we get an average distance of 17,000 light-years between each couple. Maybe too much for aliens to watch us.

Electromagnetic waves are very fast, but always travel at the speed of light; the first signs emitted in the history of man have been able to travel only for 125 light-years, a distance too small to have reached a possible planet inhabited by alien species. This explains why the fast radio burst observed a few months ago is not the fault of extraterrestrials.

Our research suggests that the search for extraterrestrial life forms not only reveals how life was formed but could give us suggestions on how long our civilization could last. If we found that alien civilizations are common, this would mean that our civilization could last more than a few thousand years, ” explains Conselice.

More Articles Like This

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

Apps Brian Adam -
There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here we share other apps to...
Read more

The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

Tech News Brian Adam -
The famous virtual pet of the 90s is back! The renewed Tamagotchi has more functions to surprise new generations. The 90s Tamagotchi is back! In the...
Read more

Here are the Huawei and Honor smartphones that will receive EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei today announced the global launch of the new EMUI 10.1 GUI, which was unveiled during the Huawei P40 launch last March. At the...
Read more

Three incredibly rare little creatures were born in a cave in Slovenia

Science Brian Adam -
The Proteus anguinus (simply called proteus) is the only troglobio vertebrate (i.e. that lives and reproduces exclusively in caves) present in the European continent...
Read more

Training intensively with a mask could be dangerous

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
It is not uncommon these days to see someone intent on exercising with a mask. A mask makes it more difficult to inhale the...
Read more

Samsung wants to revolutionize the photographic sector of smartphones: here is the patent!

Android Brian Adam -
A new patent filed by Samsung and tracked down by Let's Go Digital foreshadows one real revolution for the photographic sector of the next...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY