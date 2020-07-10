Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentHow to?Social Networks
Updated:

The YouTube Kids ‘app’ comes to the Fire TV Stick, how to download it?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

YouTube Kids is one of the many legs that Google’s proprietary video platform has open, which faced difficult starts due to various problems with hosted videos There they were not exactly very suitable for “kids”. So after that initial storm surge, it seems that those from Mountain View have restored the confidence of parents who see this YouTube Kids application as a good place to entertain their children.

And while all this was going on, the Fire TV Sticks still could not have it available, although after that Entente Cordiale signed by Google and Amazon in April last year, it was clear that sooner rather than later it would reach the HDMI key of those of Jeff Bezos. And so it is, YouTube Kids is now available to download through the app store from the platform itself.

More content for children

Although there are already many apps on the Fire TV Stick that have videos and specific content for the little ones, The YouTube Kids case is special because it is managed through the Gmail account parents and they can create a history that is easily transferred between devices, without much effort. A child can start watching a chapter on the tablet and finish it on TV quickly, with just a click. Which is always an advantage.

Content for the whole family on Fire TV Stick.

Not to mention favorites, subscriptions, and verified content creators who always keep their eyes on the little one. In addition, and as announced by Amazon on its Fire TV Stick blog, This YouTube Kids “app was designed to meet the needs of children, with larger buttons for easier interaction and kid-friendly graphics to keep them interested. ”

In addition to accessibility, YouTube Kids on the Fire TV Stick also maintains the same parental controls, in such a way that the little one cannot freely roam all the available offer if his parents do not wish it that way. That is why the app also supports the creation of personalized profiles for each child and the blocking of channels or videos that we do not want to see on television.

If you want to install it alone you must go to the search menu of your Fire TV Stick, top left, and write “youtube” so that it appears in the result. Click on “youtube kids” and you will go to the installation page. In a few seconds you will have it available to link the account and start watching videos.

More Articles Like This

The government could limit one of the 5G bands to the public

5G News Brian Adam -
The 5g bands are already defined. Although some may open in the future, it is currently clear that we will have 5G in three...
Read more

Exadrive’s 100TB SSD costs an eye: if you want a lot of capacity, your hard drive is still king

Computing Brian Adam -
They say that the disadvantage of SSD drives is that they are not available if we want a lot of capacity and although it...
Read more

QR codes arrive at WhatsApp to facilitate contact with companies

Tech News Brian Adam -
With the arrival of the coronavirus and hygiene measures to be taken after confinement, the famous digitization of companies is such a clear reality...
Read more

Xiaomi, smartphone with single giant camera is coming?

Android Brian Adam -
When it comes to offering innovative smartphones, Xiaomi isn't kidding. At the end of 2019, the Chinese company presented the Mi Mix Alpha, a...
Read more

Goodbye to the XL-size Pixel in 2020: a very credible leak shows only the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5

Android Brian Adam -
The Google Pixel 4a have been playing for too many months. "Too many" may be better quoted as the problem is not that we...
Read more

Google Chrome already allows access to the playback controls in floating mode

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the advantages of Edge being based on the Chromium engine is that almost all the improvements that come to Chrome, end up...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY