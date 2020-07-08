Tech NewsAppsMobileWindows
The Your Phone application will allow you to delete photos from our mobile phone directly from the PC

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Your Phone app happens to be one of the most interesting tools for those who combine the use of a PC with Windows 10 and on the other hand a phone that has Android as an operating system. An application that from Microsoft pampers with constant updates in which they are adding different improvements and functions throughout the months.

Among the novelties that it has been receiving we have seen how to show on the PC the information of the audio that is being played on the mobile, how it is able to show the coverage, how the size of the files that can be exchanged increases, the possibility of copying and paste between some devices or among others, as the number of photos that can be displayed is increased. Added to which is added a very interesting one, such as the possibility of delete photos from mobile directly from PC.

Without touching the mobile

Linked

As they count from the account of Twitter from Aggiornamenti Lumia, Microsoft is already working on a rather interesting novelty that should reach the Your Phone application in Windows 10. This is the possibility that allows deleting photos from mobile but directly from our PC.

It ends with the need to have to carry out the process through the mobile, something useful if we are working from the PC and we do not want to divert attention. In the video that shows the process, there is an important lag, so that deleting photo by photo is not something that is agile. However, it must be understood that these are the first steps of a function and that therefore it still has great potential for improvement.

This improvement will come first through the Build that can be downloaded within the Dev Channel (remember that they are now channels and not rings) and as usual, it will be compatible with the supported Android terminals by the Your Phone application and that in turn have the Companion of Your Phone app installed.

Your Phone’s Companion

