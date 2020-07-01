Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was found dead in Belfast today in Belfast last weekend.

He was missing for six days before his body was discovered in a storm drain in north Belfast on Saturday.

The police believe that Noah fell off his bicycle and sustained a head injury. They say he may have been confused by the injury and gone astray.

Only a small number of family and friends attended the funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Chapel today due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Many others stayed outside the church during the Mass.

In a statement issued on her behalf by the parish priest, Noah's mother, Fiona Donohoe, thanked everyone who had supported the family and sympathized with them on the death of the son.

In his address at Mass today, Fr Michael McGinnty said Noah was a wonderful and happy boy.