The young man who landed a fighter with one wing: incredible video

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are incredible stories, absurd situations that our life on this planet is able to create for who knows what combination of reasons. Today we tell you what happened to a pilot driving an F-15 Eagle fighter.

According to reports from WingsNews, it was May 1, 1983, and the Israeli Air Force was conducting one of the classic training sessions in the Negev desert area. The simulation of that day predicted short-range air combat, called “dogfight” by insiders. Several aircraft were involved, including the aforementioned McDonnell F-15 Eagle and a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. More precisely, two F-15s had to “escape” from four A-4 Skyhawks.

Driving one of the F-15 Eagle was there a young driver called Zivi Nedivi, who had the expert instructor Yehoar Gal on board. During the fight, an A-4 Skyhawk pilot tried to “attack” an F-15 Eagle but did not notice that Nedivi’s fighter was above him. The two aircraft collided and the left-wing of the Skyhawk “cut” the right-wing of the F-15 Eagle.

The Skyhawk pilot decided to parachute out of the aircraft, which was destroyed. Nedivi and Gal, however, did not immediately understand the situation and decided to try to land at the nearest airport, which was about 16 kilometres away. The speed was very high, we are talking about 480 km / h, but the young driver managed to maintain control, doing it stop about six meters from the end of the track.

A story that is incredible and which has garnered nearly 7 million views on YouTube over the years.

