The Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C arrive in Spain: official price and availability

Fulfilling the appointment set in its calendar and ours, Xiaomi has carried out the presentation of several smart products, some for the home and others for our bracelet and our pocket. As for example, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, two phones that we previously knew and that now they come to Spain.

The phones land in Spain to set a new floor in their catalogue, both in specifications and in price, although offering quite interesting features. However, the key comes when buying them and is that the most basic, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, stands at 2GB and 32GB of memory at 99 euros recommended retail price.

In Spain from 99 euros

As we have said, the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C from Xiaomi were already known. The phones had been presented in Malaysia but now the Chinese manufacturer puts them into circulation in our country. Specifically, the Redmi 9C will hit stores later this July while the Redmi 9A is already available, and the prices at which they will be more than remarkable.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A, the most basic, will arrive with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal space at a price of 99 euros. It will be a unique model, with no more RAM or internal memory options. Different is what happens with the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, a model that comes with two versions of RAM and internal space to configure two phones for sale. The Redmi 9C will cost 119 euros with 2GB / 32GB and 139 euros with 3GB / 64GB.

The datasheet of the two models, to know what characteristics we are talking about, is as follows.