The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is updated to Android 10 along with the June security patch

Updates on Xiaomi never end. Not surprisingly, the manufacturer has a wide variety of devices in circulation and among the versions of Android that land on them, and Android security patches and other improvements to the system, notifications fly between the phones of the users of the Chinese firm.

Today it was the turn of one of the little ones in its catalogue, specifically one of its second brand, Redmi, the Redmi 7. If a few weeks ago we knew that the Redmi 7A was catching up on its version of Android giving it welcome to version 10 of the operating system, now the same version of the system arrives at the Redmi 7.

2GB upgrade starting from China

As is usually the case in these cases, China is the first country that will enjoy the update to Android 10 of a Redmi 7 that begins this way with the local version of its layer, the MIUI 11.0.1.0.QFLCNXM, as regards the corresponding phones in the country, are already properly updated. An update that has weighing 2GB and that, as usual, we recommend updating under a WiFi connection.

In the case of the Redmi 7A, the difference between the update to Android 10 for China and the one that reached the rest of the world, to the models with the global ROM, was a few weeks, so the logical thing is that the Redmi 7 follows the same route. If we now have the version for your own country, chances are in July we have the installable version in the rest of the planet.

However, and if we wish, we can always download the Chinese version and install it on our phone. Of course, we must go to TWRP or some compatible recovery to do it, having the bootloader of our Redmi 7 unlocked. But if you are not in a hurry and want to have the version in your native language, better be patient and wait for the official version.

As we have said before, the update to Android 10 for the Redmi 7 will come from the hand of the operating system security patch for June So phone users will go a few weeks with no new update news available for it.

Track | Gizmochina