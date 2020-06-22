MobileAndroidTech NewsCybersecurity
Updated:

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is updated to Android 10 along with the June security patch

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is updated to Android 10 along with the June security patch

Updates on Xiaomi never end. Not surprisingly, the manufacturer has a wide variety of devices in circulation and among the versions of Android that land on them, and Android security patches and other improvements to the system, notifications fly between the phones of the users of the Chinese firm.

Today it was the turn of one of the little ones in its catalogue, specifically one of its second brand, Redmi, the Redmi 7. If a few weeks ago we knew that the Redmi 7A was catching up on its version of Android giving it welcome to version 10 of the operating system, now the same version of the system arrives at the Redmi 7.

2GB upgrade starting from China

As is usually the case in these cases, China is the first country that will enjoy the update to Android 10 of a Redmi 7 that begins this way with the local version of its layer, the MIUI 11.0.1.0.QFLCNXM, as regards the corresponding phones in the country, are already properly updated. An update that has weighing 2GB and that, as usual, we recommend updating under a WiFi connection.

In the case of the Redmi 7A, the difference between the update to Android 10 for China and the one that reached the rest of the world, to the models with the global ROM, was a few weeks, so the logical thing is that the Redmi 7 follows the same route. If we now have the version for your own country, chances are in July we have the installable version in the rest of the planet.

However, and if we wish, we can always download the Chinese version and install it on our phone. Of course, we must go to TWRP or some compatible recovery to do it, having the bootloader of our Redmi 7 unlocked. But if you are not in a hurry and want to have the version in your native language, better be patient and wait for the official version.

As we have said before, the update to Android 10 for the Redmi 7 will come from the hand of the operating system security patch for June So phone users will go a few weeks with no new update news available for it.

Track | Gizmochina

More Articles Like This

The Academy, a new puzzle and mystery game with high-quality graphics

Apps Brian Adam -
The Academy is a new 'Point and clicks' mechanic game that follows in the wake of 'escape' style mobile games to offer an intricate...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Book, Ion Book and Flex official : price and card

Laptops Brian Adam -
During an event broadcast starting from 18:00 today 22 June 2020 on the official YouTube channel of Samsung Italy, the South Korean company has...
Read more

New method to repel dangerous asteroids: tie them up and throw them away

Space tech Brian Adam -
The danger of an asteroid impact on Earth is more real than anyone can imagine, that's why experts they control the sky on a...
Read more

SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Review: at the bottom of the sea

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The Spongebob platform most loved by fans returns to the console after sixteen years, courtesy of a new rehydrated version. More than twenty years have...
Read more

How to move all your content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music: lists, songs, favorites and more

Apps Brian Adam -
After the music release that YouTube Music is going to receive from Google Play Music, there was a great question to resolve: when would...
Read more

How to Backup Windows 10 Boot

How to? Brian Adam -
One of the most uncomfortable situations that we can find when using our computer is that when we turn it on we find that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY