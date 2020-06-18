The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will arrive in Spain, do you know by what name?

Last december We tell you that Xiaomi was selling its first real smartwatch in China. After collaborating, or sponsoring with his name, the creations of other brands, such as Amazfit, it was the turn of his own device, belonging to one of his Mi ranges. Over the months, that Mi Watch had another version, the Mi Watch Color, with some changes such as the presence of WearOS, or the shape of the dial itself, which is circular instead of square.

Xiaomi Mi Watch.

The news has come through a leak of those that occur in the official apps of the Chinese where it appears, suddenly, a new device with a name that is not what everyone knowsAs if it were a preview of some distribution plans that will be made public soon. And is that Xiaomi Mi Watch Color could land in Europe, and therefore in Spain, with the name of Mi Watch Revolve.

Preparing for a new release

As reported by XDA Developers, The Mi Watch application has been the one to tell you about this possible fact appearing alongside other devices that also have their names changed from the models that were put on sale in China. That is, if the Xiaomi Smart Band 4C belongs to the global name of the Redmi Band, can we understand that this Mi Watch Revolve is also another watch that will arrive outside the borders of China?

Mi Watch App with the new Mi Watch Revolve.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is an interesting watch, with a very careful design and a full-color AMOLED screen 1.85 inch, 420 mAh. battery that, according to the manufacturer, will allow us to use the smartwatch for two days. At least in China, there is a version with 4G / LTE thanks to the possibility of activating an eSIM. We will see if this model reaches Europe or if, as with the NFC versions of the Mi Band, they remain only in the Asian country.

To finish, It comes with heart rate meter, presets to perform different sports exercises, accelerometer, gyroscope, water resistance, GPS, GLONASS, atmospheric pressure sensor and a price that, at least in China, is equivalent to about 113 euros. We will see if in the next few days Xiaomi makes public any new detail of this Mi Watch Revolver that would be, de facto, the first of the smart watches made by the Chinese to arrive in Europe.

>