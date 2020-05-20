Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Updated:

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite arrived: these are its price and availability

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite arrives in Spain: these are its price and availability

On April 30 Xiaomi made the Mi Note 10 Lite official, the reduced version in several aspects of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 itself. The terminal arrived without giving up the gross power, but with important cuts at the camera level and screen size, mainly.

Xiaomi has just made the price and availability of this device official, so we will tell you where can you buy it at what price and to review what this terminal has to offer to the mid-range market.


From 349 euros, only until May 18

My Note 10 Lite Design

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will arrive in Spain on May 18, in offer for 349 euros (64 GB version) only if we buy it from Amazon. On the other platforms, the price will be 369 euros. It will be available in two variants (6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB) and in three colors (Glacier White, Midnight Black and Nebula Purple).

Regarding the 6 + 128 GB version, it will be available from May 22 on mi.com, Mi Store stores, Alcampo, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Phone House and Worten for 399 euros. From tomorrow, May 15 to the 21 of the same month You can pre-order with a gift of My True Wireless Earbuds Basic at Mi Stores, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés and Phone House.

A Lite that does not renounce maximum power or photographic versatility

Camera

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has a more humble photographic section than the non-Lite model, however, it still has four cameras (which are not few): main sensor, ultra wide-angle, macro and sensor for bokeh. Mainly stand out its 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charge and the presence of the Snapdragon 730G, one of the best mid-range processors today, one step below the Snapdragon 765G.

The Mi Note 10 Lite keeps the screen curved, in this case with 6.47 inches, AMOLED technology and Full HD + resolution. There is also no lack of details such as NFC or Bluetooth 5.0

Otherwise, we still have a curved screen, in this case of 6.47 inches with AMOLED technology and Full HD + resolution, MIUI 11 with Android 10, NFC, compatibility with HDR 10, Bluetooth 5.0, etc. In short, a very complete proposal to try to win in the mid-range.

