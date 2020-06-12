The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is official: magnetic charge and better screen for 25 euros

After a couple of weeks of constant leaks around Xiaomi's new activity bracelet, We finally have the Mi Band 5 among us, at least in China, which is where it has been presented officially just a few hours ago, which has come to confirm many of the data that were already known. The main changes? Well, that magnetic charge, in addition to a larger screen than those of previous models.

This Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is presented just a year after the previous generation and just a few days after Xiaomi announced the launch in Spain of the Mi Band 4 with NFC, which will allow you to pay contactless in stores throughout Spain. A fact that will put you in the trouble of choosing which model to buy, whether the new one recently presented, or last year's with NFC.

Improving what already works

Xiaomi is not about making too radical changes from one model to another and proof of this is this Mi Band 5 that, externally, does not seem very different from the previous ones although there are a couple of elements that do vary. The first one is the screen, which is 20% larger than Mi Band 4: 1.2-inch color OLED panel, 126×294 pixels resolution and a huge number of spheres to use, specifically 100. In total, the bracelet barely weighs 11.9 grams.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

This new smartband It comes with a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen meter, more than ten sports programs and IP certification that allows it to be submerged in water without problems., up to 50 meters, so this summer you can take it everywhere and get it wet without fear of spoiling it. As for the battery, it has a 125 mAh battery. which, according to the manufacturer, will allow us to keep the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on for at least 14 days. Everything, as always, will depend on the use we make of it.

New magnetic charge of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

It comes with Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, although in the latter case, for the moment, it will be reserved for the Chinese market. Traditionally, this variant does not arrive in Spain, so we will see if this exception produces an exception in this fifth generation. We fear that it will not be, so before we told you what the Mi Band 4 will be the model that does land in our country in the coming days with that NFC chip.

Compatible with iOS and Android mobiles, it comes with a microphone and speaker to manage alerts, warnings and reminders, female health mode, remote control to take photos and, the second big change from previous Chinese smartbands, the charge, which will be magnetic And finally, we don't have to be removing the device body from the strap to plug it in. With a simple pin that adheres to the back we can recharge the battery.

Prices? Well 189 yuan (about 24 euros) for the normal model, without NFC, and 229 (29 euros) for which it does have that chip of nearby connections. It will be available from June 18 in China.

>