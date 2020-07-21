Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

By Brian Adam
Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart Band 5 in China and, now, we can already affirm that These smartbands will arrive in Spain very soon although, as always, without the NFC model among those announced since they will continue to leave it as an exclusive in the Asian market.

Remember that if you want to have a Xiaomi Mi Band with this type of NFC chips to, for example, make payments in stores and contactless terminals, you will have to settle for last year's model, which is the one that has been announced to arrive in Spain. That means you will lose all the improvements that this new generation incorporates along the way, so you have before you a critical decision to make.

Better screen and more functions

If you don't care about contactless payments and stuff, then the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is your new activity bracelet It offers a screen 20% larger than that of the 2019 model, in addition to a 1.2-inch vertical OLED panel, 126×294 pixels of resolution and a more than interesting novelty such as the inclusion of 100 different spheres with some of franchises. very famous.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

Thanks to its design, this Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 weighs just 11.9 grams and has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen meter, IP certification that will allow us to wet it without problems (and immerse it up to 50m.) now that it is summer, and more than ten sports training programs for almost any type of physical activity that we want to do.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

As usual, in their autonomy these gadgets have a good part of their buying arguments because it has a 125 mAh battery. that we can have it on, according to Xiaomi itself, for at least 14 days although, as always, this type of data will depend on how much we demand it. If we are all day of training, or receiving alerts from the smartphone, it is very possible that we cut that amount a lot.

The arrival of this Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in Spain is imminent. So much You will have it on sale from next Thursday, July 23 at a price of 34.99 euros on the manufacturer's official website and, of course, in many other specialized stores and department stores. At the moment there is no news about a possible arrival of the NFC version in Spain since, as we told you before, it seems that the Chinese are going to trust this bet for payments from their bracelet to the 2019 model, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

