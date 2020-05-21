The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is the most powerful mobile phone of the moment according to the AnTuTu ranking of April 2020

Benchmarks are always shrouded in a certain halo of controversy, including those that do not consist of an assessment that can be considered subjective (the case of DXOMark) and that must offer results based on algorithms. Hence your results should not be taken into account to the letter, although they do serve to place us more or less on a power ladder made up of the different manufacturers and models on the market.

AnTuTu is one of the best-known benchmarks or synthetic tests, and it has its own monthly publication ranking that helps us to what we mentioned before: establishing the advance of the models and the market itself. In the April ranking, Already published we find Xiaomi with its Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and its Xiaomi Mi 10 in the top positions with an embedded OnePlus, and several Samsung phones in different positions. Curiously, not a single iPhone appears despite the fact that AnTuTu, in its Chinese version, is still present in the App Store.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is the most powerful phone according to AnTuTu

High ranges of April 2020 High ranges of April 2020

This is what the performance test tells us, places the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro at the top of the list with almost 594,000 points. A model that appears tested in its version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. After him, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB and 256GB, and almost 583,000 points, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 with 8GB and 128GB, with just over 580,000 points.

This is the Top 3 of the most powerful phones of the moment according to AnTuTu, which stopped counting the averages of its performance test at the end of April to prepare this list. Following the head trio, we find the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 12GB and 128GB, the Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G with 12GB and 128GB, the first models with a non-Qualcomm chip on the list.

The quintet that closes the Top 10 is formed by the ASUS Rog Phone 2, the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. This is what AnTuTu tells us in its list of most powerful mobiles in the month of April, a ranking in which we also did not find any Huawei phone when in previous years it has poked its head with its most powerful chips. It seems that, for AnTuTu purposes, the Kirin 990 is not enough to rank among the most powerful phones.

Average ranges for April 2020 Average ranges for April 2020

We also have a list with the mid-range models, and here we do we find a Huawei in style. Specifically, the Huawei Nova 7i with 6GB and 128GB, sporting a Kirin 810 and rising to the top of the list of midsize. After him, four Xiaomi’s, three Realme and two Samsung to compose the Top 10 of the average ranges of the month of April. Remember: according to AnTuTu.