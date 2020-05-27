The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G arrives in Spain: price and availability

One of the Mi 10 was missing to go out in Spain, and we already have it here: the smallest of all sets foot in Spanish stores at an adjusted price and with high-quality features. Snapdragon 765G, good display and quality hardware: the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a good recommendation for those looking for the latest connectivity at a low price.

When Xiaomi presented the Xiaomi Mi 10 internationally, it announced a Lite version that tiptoed slightly through technological news. We had not had much news about the phone since that presentation, but now, taking advantage of the sale in Spain of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9, the brand has released the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. The balance between price and quality is maintained at a good level.





Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G in Spain for less than 350 euros

As we said, the phone had been presented officially without having reached the stores in Spain. Until now since we know all the availability data, prices included. With a initial cost of 349 euros For the base model, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is one of the mid-range with the most accessible new mobile connectivity.

Xiaomi has announced the availability of the phone with the initial stores to reserve it ahead of time. The prices are:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G 6/64 GB : 349 euros.

: 349 euros. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G 6/128 GB: 399 euros.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G 6/64 GB will go on sale on June 15 in the brand's online store and also in its physical stores; with other businesses that will also offer both models, such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés or PC Componentes. Regarding the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G 6/128 GB, the sale will start on June 1 at the operators Yoigo and Vodafone; on June 4 it will enter the Movistar catalog; and from June 15 it can be purchased in Xiaomi stores and also from its usual distributors.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G