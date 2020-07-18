"The worst may be yet to come": experts warn that the global coronavirus pandemic has only just begun

"The worst is yet to come". With this phrase, the same one that the WHO has been repeating for weeks; The Lancet, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, this week made a general review of the situation of the pandemic in the world. Despite the scares of recent days, not only Spain but the whole of Western Europe is already almost completely unconfident. But, if we look at the global counter, we have had more than 160,000 new infections daily since June 25.

And is that Only with the data from the US, Brazil and India at the forefront does the pandemic already seem to be rampant ("more than 100.ooo new cases each between June 26 and July 3"). But to this we must add Russia, Central Asia, the Middle East and, surely, sub-Saharan Africa. However, that is not the worst.

The worst thing is that all the seroprevalence studies that are being published make one thing clear: as far as we know, even in the most affected areas, the antibody population does not exceed 15%. I mean, even in the best case scenario, most of the population is still as susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 as the first day.

The new epicenters of the pandemic

USA: We won't linger too long in America. As it is one of the 'black spots' that receive the most attention from the international press, it is not necessary. As I write these lines, the American power concentrates the majority of new cases worldwide (53,213 of the 128,481 that were confirmed on July 4) and a quarter of all deaths. The situation, because we don't beat around the bush, seems very worrying.

Central Asia: The case of Central Asia is much stranger. Fundamentally, because the reports have not been very reliable. During the first days of July, Kazakhstan registered many cases, but at some point it ran out of evidence and, although we know that there are people dying of pneumonia and everyone thinks it's COVID-19, the government denies it and we cannot confirm it independently. Turmekistan, for its part, has not yet reported a single case on its territory and the Tajikistan data is a disaster. But perhaps what most worries experts is the high number (from 2.7 to 4.2 million) of workers from Central Asia who temporarily resided in Russia and have remained in no man's land (administratively and healthily speaking).

middle East: At the head of the region we have Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, the latter is not representative of the response of its neighbors since it has enabled a practically unlimited budget line to control the pandemic by expanding ICUs and making medical care de facto free of charge. This is not the case in most of the most affected countries, which, with 66% of the population at risk of exclusion, are having enormous problems controlling the pandemic. The Lancet, for example, cited problems with the oxygen supply in Iraq. But the extremely precarious situation of countries in conflict such as Syria or Yemen make us fear that the data can only be much worse than what we have at the official level.

Indian subcontinent: Pakistan is among the countries that report the most cases, but compared to its neighbor, it seems like a minor problem. And it is that in India, after three months of strict confinement, cases are increasing again. Although some of the largest Indian states have yet to witness a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, the health system in places like Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat is so collapsed that the Indian army has had to take over much of control of the situation. The main problem, as The Lancet pointed out, is that the structural deficits of Indian health continue as they were and that with a pandemic knocking on doors is bad news.

South America: Here there is also a country that concentrates all the attention: Brazil. His figures and the attention that his president, Jair Bolsonaro, has concentrated for years, may give the false impression that he is the only one seriously affected. But no, for the available data, countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina are struggling to flatten the curve as fast as possible. Meanwhile, as if that were not enough, the Pan American Health Organization is on the verge of closing because the countries do not pay the membership fees.

The most important consequence of all this is a certainty, only one: that the virus is here to stay. And, in light of what is happening in the last days, we had better get used to it.





