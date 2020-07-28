Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The world’s thinnest endoscope capable of penetrating into tiny veins

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
HealthBrian Adam -

These Lego-like bricks are the future of bone repair

How to repair bones after a fracture? Depending on the gravity, there are different methods such as interventions for...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...

Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to make TikTok videos with photos from your gallery

TikTok is the fashion application and its videos have become the daily life of the youngest but also of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The lens of this endoscope is 123 micrometers wide, which is less than the thickness of two human hairs. (Photos courtesy: University of Adelaide)

Adelaide: German and Australian scientists have invented the world’s thinnest endoscope using 3D printing, which can be inserted into the veins to obtain images of the inside of these veins.

It should be noted that the endoscope is a medical diagnostic device which consists of a special kind of thin, flexible and long catheter. A small camera is mounted on the front of it, which is used to take pictures and filming the internal parts of the human body.

The thinner the endoscope, the thinner it can be inserted into the veins and body vessels.

Scientists from the University of Adelaide, Australia and the University of Stuttgart, Germany have worked together to use “3D microprinting”, which is also the most advanced and sensitive technology of 3D printing.

Using these and other related technologies, they have developed an endoscope with a total width of only 457 micrometers, or less than half a millimeter. The lens made for this endoscope with the help of 3D microprinting is only 123 micrometers wide.

The average thickness of a human hair is 80 micrometers, so we can say that the width of the lens of the said endoscope is less than the thickness of two human hairs.

In addition, the width of the thin tube-like section in the endoscope is only 125 micrometers.

Details of the world’s finest endoscope can be found in the online research journal Light Science and Applications. Latest issues I have stated. It is currently in prototype format, but it is hoped that it will be available on a commercial scale in the next few years.

More Articles Like This

The village streetlights have been off for a month just for one bird

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Tamil Nadu: An interesting incident took place in India when a bird and her baby turned off the street lights for a month. The rest...
Read more

Goat arrested for not wearing mask in India

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Kanpur: Indian police have arrested a goat for not wearing a mask. According to Indian media, during a routine patrol in Kanpur, police arrested a...
Read more

These Lego-like bricks are the future of bone repair

Health Brian Adam -
How to repair bones after a fracture? Depending on the gravity, there are different methods such as interventions for the application of metal plates...
Read more

Russian navy to be equipped with most dangerous ‘hypersonic nuclear weapons’ soon: Putin

Latest news Brian Adam -
St. Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian navy will soon be equipped with the world's most dangerous hypersonic nuclear weapons, the breakdown...
Read more

Plan for the world’s largest research station and natural habitat on the seabed

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Paris: For the first time in history, a research centre and marine life habitat will be set up on the seafloor. The spirit of...
Read more

Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya.

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Iceland continues to advertise itself for tourists and now under the same campaign, it is said that this country is the best place for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY