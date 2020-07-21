Editor's PickTech NewsSmart GadgetsLatest newsTop Stories
The world’s first offline translator

By Brian Adam
The world's first translator has been created with headphones that can translate instantly into six languages ​​even without the Internet. Photo: Indy Gogo

Washington: Handwriting devices and headphones that translate from one language to another in real-time are now widely used around the world, but most translators require an Internet connection, but the world’s first offline translator is now headphones that are now off. Can translate well in many languages ​​while on-line.

The Airbuds translator is called Time Kettle Two, which has been under research since 2017. It can now translate from English to Chinese, Japanese, French and Korean without an internet connection, as well as being able to translate into six languages.

On the other hand, music can also be heard from earbuds under normal circumstances as it emits high-quality stereo sound. Earlier, the same company had developed a live translator that had the support of 300,000 people on Amazon, the largest online buying and selling platform, and since then, the off-water version has been launched.

With a Wi-Fi or cell phone network, Time Kettle 2 is capable of translating into 93 languages ​​and dialects. In addition to translation, you can also receive phone calls on these earbuds for which an app has been created. Whether the speaker is fast or slow, its special sensor senses all the words and sends them into its software and translates them. It makes you feel like you’re talking to people who speak different languages ​​of the world in a natural way.

By increasing its sensitivity, you can also listen to the words of the people around you by translating them into your own language. But its use can be most helpful for business people and those involved in tourism. Interestingly, when it was tested on news and movies in different languages, it provided the most accurate translation.

Translated conversations can also be heard on the phone thanks to Time Kettle Two.

