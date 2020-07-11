The world's cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered at home, after which it can be delivered to your address.

The car is named "Changli" and is manufactured by the Chengzhou Zhaili Car Industry. People around the world are turning to electric cars. At the moment, there is a lot of talk about the Changli car, which is being discussed online. In Pakistani rupees, it costs Rs 1.5 lakh, while with powerful and eldest daughters, it costs 00 1,200, which is around Rs 200,000.

According to the company, it is the world's cheapest electric car that is not heavy on the pocket and its power is a little more than one horsepower but it can travel at a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour. But the price also includes other important accessories inside the car, including air conditioning, suspension, heater, radio and reverse camera. But the most amazing thing is that you order online and the car will be delivered to your home.

For this, go to the company's website and order online, while the same car is now offered for sale on the Alibaba website. The car is two and a half meters long, one and a half meters wide and 1.80 meters high. You can travel 40 to 100 kilometers on a single charge. It can hold 800, 1000 and 1200 watt batteries which can be charged in 7 to 10 hours depending on the situation.

The lowest-cost version of the car can seat two people, while the three-seater car is priced at 15 1,500. Blogger Jason Torchensky, commenting on the latest cars, has made a video on it. He says the amount is low and the auto has limited features. Although half the price of a car on a golf course, it cannot climb a slope.

Other critics have called it an environmentally friendly invention at a very low cost.