The world since yesterday: about a society living for years with COVID-19 without vaccine or group immunity

Waiting for a vaccine is not a strategy. Awaiting a simple cure, either. Data from the seroprevalence report suggest that the desired group immunity cannot be counted. In countries that “flattened the curve” and began de-escalation, steps forward and back follow one another.

Always play bet on the best, try it with all our means. We should also, perhaps with a stoic look, prepare for the worst. This is what I think the chief scientist of the WHO stated when she stated that “It will be four or five years until we have COVID-19 under control.” Soumya Swaminathan does not close the door for me to do better: there are so many that we do not know, so many variables (measures, success in research), that the horizon seems blurred. It should also be read to Miguel Hernán and Margarita Val

In any case, until the vaccine arrives and bearing in mind that Sweden – the country that most risked to achieve group immunity – is far from obtaining it, the world we return to after confinement is the one that started yesterday and not the one we inhabit in 2019.

Some rules for coexistence that we can meet

Any regrowth would lead to a more prepared society with much more hygiene and social distance.

There is some consensus that summer with good news and autumn with a high risk of regrowth of COVID-19 can await us. In the piece of El Confidencial, they collect as The WHO is not clear how big that second wave will be, but almost all epidemiologists expect that it will happen.

It should be noted that any outbreak would lead to a more prepared society, far from the vision that these types of epidemics are things that only happen in remote countries, and with much more hygiene and social distance. Perhaps there is even hope that we have internalized some of the precautionary principles, but here too it is possible to get worse.

Both in the last phases of this confinement and in the passage to the end of the state of alarm we assist the impulses of those who want to eradicate any measure against those who insist on prudence. In The Atlantic, they published a piece that calls for the implementation of standards with which we can live. It’s not so much about drowning people looking for zero risks, but looking for guidelines that make life easier while keeping risk low. Its author, Julia Marcus, draws a parallel: it would be like going from recommending complete sexual abstinence to stop AIDS to giving the tools and information to continue having sex … and that this is what is effective in the real world.

One possibility, historians say, is that the coronavirus pandemic could end socially before it medically ends.

It should be noted that historically pandemics have not always ended when scientific research found the cure or the vaccine. There are occasions when the very dynamics of the disease or the satiety of the people to live with fear and limitations have supposed the endpoint, sometimes a mixture of both factors. In the New York Times they summarize: “One possibility, historians say, is that the coronavirus pandemic could end socially before it medically ends.. People can get so tired of the restrictions that the pandemic is over, even as the virus continues to plague the population and before they find an effective vaccine or treatment. ”

That is why this piece on society in the coexistence of years with COVID-19 without vaccine or group immunity is very speculative. We have spoken with journalists and experts on various topics trying to peek into the debates and decisions that await us in various areas for the coming months and years. This is what we have been told

How are we going to move

We already know that the car is being a winner against public transport. As they get out of mistrust, citizens are much more willing to use their private vehicle than to get locked up with hundreds of others.

What private vehicle? Responds Josep Camós of Motorpasión “Are we talking about combustion cars, electric cars, motorcycles? Motorcycles have increasingly smoothed terrain to succeed in the city, due to the health protection provided by the helmet and because they allow personal mobility at distances and car speeds. The diesel or gasoline car will continue to kick, rather rattles, while electric cars have it difficult to emerge. With the economic crisis that is coming, changing cars will be difficult, and buying a car that also need a charging infrastructure will be complicated and average ”

Are we talking about walking? Walking, cycling or scooter will be an increasingly interesting option, especially in medium-sized cities. This same week, for the first time in 61 years, the DGT has put on the jersey and encouraged to use the bike to go around the city. Please take notice of boaters, and especially drivers. The pandemic will accelerate the change towards cities more focused on small mobility, and that will further filter the use we make of infrastructures.

With public transport under discussion, the debate for more sustainable cities with mobility will do nothing but fuel up. David Galán explained the plans of Valencia and Barcelona for post-confinement mobility: more space for pedestrians and bicycles and less for cars. In the rest of the world, there are numerous voices pointing out that it is a great opportunity for the bike.

If we talk about flying, there is a crucial aspect for the industry that is the efficiency of air filters. There is an attempt to diagnose what awaits us in James Fallows’ piece: Air travel is going to be very unpleasant, for a long time. Flying used to be a rock (I disagree here), but scarcity, low demand, and public health risks could make it unbearable.

Where are we going to telework and therefore where are we going to live

In the last episode of our “Clear the X” podcast, I share a microphone with Javier Lacorte. The subject we are dealing with is none other than the biggest telework experiment in history and the consequences of a model that is here to stay.

Javier summarizes the keys of 40 minutes of conversation: teleworking will undoubtedly be strengthened (we will see to what degree), for companies it is very difficult to prepare two such different futures now, there are several models at stake (mixed, total, the entire company, part), numerous problems to solve and winners and losers of all this.

If for companies it is a challenge, for urban planning it can be the biggest sudden change that you will have had to face. In some model – mixed face-to-face and teleworking – we can live further from the workplace without losing the quality of life, the other is that we could go to another city or even another country. As we discussed in the podcast, this opens up a competition between cities to attract teleworkers and a much more open talent competition model.

This other article points to several changes to come. In the real estate market, fewer and smaller offices, within the venues, many changes with new rules and distance. Those who are returning to the office these days can verify it, it is not a return to 2019 but to a rarefied environment with many new rules and distance.

Fashion and how we are going to dress (but also how to manufacture and how much we will pay)

María Llanos Domínguez, director of the lifestyle channel at Webedia Spain points in several directions: “If teleworking prevails, fashion will be very different as well and we will spend on very different things. Lots of comfortable Rome to be at home and a little dress/suit. Brands will have to rethink their manufacturing volumes. ” “Without physical parades, one of the great links of the style chain breaks”

He also points out an aspect that is circulating in the national debate, if companies consider not depending so much on China or on the exterior in general, one option is the “return of factories to Spain”. This has a difficulty, which is the cost increase in the final price for the consumer, María points in that direction: “That trend was already starting on the issue of sustainability, so it may be the last straw to help us. to take that final step, yes. Pay more, buy less (at the end of the day we are at home and we have fewer opportunities to wear clothes) and that what we buy has the stamp that it has been made in better conditions for workers and the environment ”

Cinema, seats with seats and streaming

It seems obvious that a clear winner of the confinement has been the streaming platforms. Santiago Gimeno, editor-in-chief of Screenrush, is not so sure: “Closed cinemas, delayed releases, paralyzed filming, restructuring … Neither John Carpenter nor George A. Romero imagined such a terrifying scenario. But alarmists should be reminded that ‘streaming’ broke in long before all this happened. Have spectators conquered platforms that had no cattle during confinement? No doubt. Has the coronavirus precipitated a change in the consumption pattern that would have spread over years and years if it had not been for The pandemic? Probably. But that does not mean that cinema, as we know it now, will cease to exist. And even less with the pandemic pointed to an important clue: how Disney + or Universal have started to skip exploitation windows. Especially striking is the huge success of Trolls 2 released directly for online rent.

Juan Luis Caviaro, director of Espinof, points to a sociological aspect, “now we have more options to occupy our leisure time, and we are getting used to immediate access, to see what we want where and when we feel like it. The industry will have to continue making adjustments to satisfy this demand and extract the greatest benefit ”

A moment of truth will undoubtedly be the premiere of the highly anticipated Tenet in July. If we pay attention to the trailer or to the expectations created by events such as the fact that a real 747 jet exploded for a scene and that its protagonist affirms that the film will change the cinema.

In any case, the very cinephile Santiago and Juanlu insist that they will return, “I do not think that the exhibition in theatres will be a memory for nostalgics such as the jukebox, the VHS tapes or the photo reel” and “I cannot imagine a world without movie theatres cinema, despite everything. The response of the people to regain the freedom to go out, and resume social customs, is being so resounding that we will adapt to the best possible situation, and that includes going to the cinema ”

If gaming was already the big entertainment industry, now it will be more

Toni Piedrabuena from 3dJuegos makes a portrait of challenges and numbers for one of the industries that have benefited:

“Historically, the video game and alcohol industries ironically go up in times of recession because we are cheap entertainment.” It might seem like the statement of a friend of Johnny Walker, but nothing could be further from reality: these are the words of David Braben at the Investment Summit Online of GamesIndustry, a reference to British development and creator, among others, the famous Elite saga or Raspberry Pi computers. Braben did not stop there in his talk, and was encouraged to ensure that the new habits of the new normality of video game players will accelerate the disappearance of the physical format, which has an expiration date of two to three years. Are you exaggerating? The data, for the moment, contradict him, but it is evident that it is still too early to see the circumstances and changes that the months of confinement and all the circumstances parallel to the health crisis will cause ”

John Tones, teammate at Xataka, pointed to the online game as a clear winner and that it is likely that the great winner of these months has been the CoD Warzone. It does not comment on virtual reality or Oculus Quest, in fact Piedrabuena is everything and Xbox Series X, has been the best month of April since 2015, a moment of full boiling of the current generation of consoles. How will the weeks of confinement and the discovery of the digital market by many players affect the battered video game stores? Time will tell, but gestures like that of the GameStop chain of trying to keep its stores open at any price speak for themselves. ”

Businesses in peril and states to the rescue

Alejandro Nieto is the coordinator of El Blog Salmón. Regarding what to expect in economics, he points out, “many businesses are hanging on the thread, it would end up being the destruction of companies never seen before”

“Within leisure, tourism would be seriously affected. Airlines, hotels, tourist apartments, car rentals, travel agencies … all of these and many more businesses would be severely affected. Spain, whose 13% of GDP is tourism, would see its large sector go to waste. And it could not be compensated with work trips since these would also be reduced to the minimum expression (and of course, no fairs and congresses) ”

This market pressure for companies to go digital will make us see what we were going to see in 10 years in a few months.

“The real estate sector would have a second impact, that of the rents of commercial premises: many of the purchases would go online so that the premises with the good location would not be as important and therefore less profitable. Also, those companies whose sales fundamentally depend on offline sales (El Corte Inglés but also Zara, H&M and company, which, although they have digital sales, without a serious restructuring they will not be able to survive).

Whoever has a neighbourhood business has to digitize or die, something that until a few months ago was the last frontier of digitization. This market pressure for companies to go digital will make us see what we were going to see in 10 years in a few months. and will make them more efficient, to offset the rising costs of security measures and to retain customers in a less mobile environment.

Regarding the public powers, the States are going to try to help all the victims. This implies more taxes for those who survive the economic burn, but may not necessarily be more State: As much as taxes are raised, the collection will be lower and they will have to make cuts. More aid to those affected, yes, and more state participation in the global economy as well, but not necessarily bigger states than we have now. ”

In the episode of Despeja la X dedicated to winners and losers with the pandemic we also discussed another major affected, the so-called “sharing economy”. From Uber to Airbnb, from Glovo to Blablacar.

A healthier world with more sport. And where the restaurants will look for their places

Veronica’s Lady Fitness tells us:

“This“ new normal ”will also change the way of training in gyms, which in addition to training centres have also been acting as places to socialize for years. We are beginning to see reductions in capacity at the centres and more hygiene and safety measures that, predictably, will stay with us in the long term. It is possible that, due to this, the “exclusive” model or the more exclusive CrossFit box, with a more limited capacity and a higher price that meets these conditions, is reinforced in the case of gyms. Personal training or in small groups could also be strengthened for the future, thus avoiding crowds of people and betting more on personal interaction, always with adequate security measures ”

Raquel points to several factors (the increase in audience interest, the purchase of sports equipment at home) to suspect that health care through sports and nutrition has also gained importance in recent months and it is something that, with the change to the “new normal”, it is very possible that it will stay with us … but also that this is speculative, there is also a psychological current that advocates that in the absence of other pleasures and liberties we will grant more guilty pleasures.

Cristóbal Dueñas / AP “The big problem is going to be the economic crisis, in a sector that was only beginning to recover from the 2008 crisis. There was already talk of a bubble in haute cuisine and it will happen as then: a lot of medium-high ticket restaurants will fall”

Miguel Ayuso, director of Direct to the Palate, he tells us about restaurants: “It is to be hoped that the pandemic will speed up the process of digital transformation somewhat in a sector that is not very open to modernization, but I do not expect a radical change”

“In the coming months we are going to see a clear boom in-home delivery, also in ghost restaurants, but, as much as it is said, my impression is that many of those who sign up for home delivery now will stop offering it as soon as They can earn more by opening the store. People who like to eat now ask at home out of curiosity, but as soon as possible we will return to the restaurants. Interesting business models have been launched that will prosper, but they will not be the most.

The big problem is going to be the economic crisis, in a sector that was only beginning to recover from the 2008 crisis. There was already talk of a bubble in high-end restaurants and it will happen as then: a lot of medium-high ticket restaurants will fall.

Restaurants will also be the first places to close as soon as there are re-shoots, and it is foreseeable that there will be, so they will always be on the lookout.

The big victims of all this are the toothpicks and the napkin rings, which just disappear so as not to return. The rest, I think, will continue a little as usual. The disappearance of the Spanish pub, the “old” bar of all life, was a fact before the pandemic. The few that remain will endure and the rest will be replaced by bars designed to look on Instagram: some good, most bad. As usual”

China Vs the United States and a little less globalization

I refer back to the episode of Clear the X dedicated to winners and losers, this time to the last fragment in which it intervenes Ramón González Férriz, a columnist for El Confidencial, and author of “The optimism trap. How the nineties explain the current world” (Amazon).

In it he points out that sees it difficult for China to come out stronger, winner, in this world since yesterday. The first reason is that there will be a kind of small “deglobalization”: many western countries will want to avoid dependency, both health and technology.

He also hopes that the conflict with the United States will escalate, accelerated by Trump and with growing hostility on both sides. ¿It’s a new cold war? For Férriz it has similar elements but also great differences with that stage, as for example that in the Chinese case there is no interest in converting other countries to their political model.