The winning ticket in the EuroMillions draw was sold online in the Leinster area says the National Lottery.

The winner will raise € 49,564,586.

A € 2.50 euro ticket was purchased and the winner chose their own numbers.

This is the second winner of the EuroMillions draw in Ireland this year and the 16th winner of the EuroMillions draw since the competition began in 2004.

In February, Londis Mulroy's store in Castlebar sold a winning ticket worth € 17m.

The National Lottery is asking the public to check their tickets and emails for the EuroMillions draw.