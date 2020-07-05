The whale shark has small 'teeth' around its eyeballs

The largest fish in the world is not the “notorious” white shark, but the whale shark, a creature whose eyes are covered with tiny teeth called “dermal denticles”, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. What are they for? To prevent their soft eyeballs from being injured.

The fish in question can grow up to 18 meters, but they are not aggressive since they feed on one of the smallest animals in the ocean, the Krill. Researchers from the Okurwa Churashima research centre in Japan were studying aquarium whale sharks and dead specimens to learn more about their strange eyes and found that these creatures had unique “armoured eyeballs”.

This peculiarity of them is – most likely – a protective function, given that prevents the eye from suffering abrasions. “As far as we know, the denticles in the eyes have not been found in other relatives of the shark, including closely related species,” say the researchers of the study.”It, therefore, seems likely that the teeth of the eye are a unique feature of the whale shark.”

Whale sharks were believed to favour other senses when it came to assessing their environment, but this adaptation indicates that sight is perhaps the most important sense for the success of these good giants. The researchers hope to continue their research on the eyes of these incredible creatures.

Did you know? The whale shark can live an incredibly long life.