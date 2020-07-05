ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
The way of so-called "flying snakes" has been studied

By Brian Adam
The way of so-called 'flying snakes' has been studied

A study reveals the secrets of a particular type of snakes that they manage to “to fly”, dropping from the trees from heights, often, extremely high to surprise unsuspecting prey.

Snakes of the genus Chrysopelea are defined as “flying snakes” Although this nickname is somewhat improper. These snakes, in fact, do not fly, not strictly speaking as birds do but, rather, glide in an extremely controlled way, letting themselves fall from the trees to surprise, thus, the unsuspecting prey on the ground. These are diurnal animals that hunt small prey such as frogs, lizards and birds. They drop from great heights and they manage to direct the flight and fall at great distances. And this is how we wanted to understand how these animals manage to glide and whether the movements they make when they are falling serve to stabilize the flight or not.

It has been studied in this way, and the research has been published in Nature, a species in particular called Chrysopelea paradise, to which infrared markers have been attached. The fall was then recorded using high-speed cameras to follow, frame by frame, all the movements of the creature during the glide. It has thus been seen that the snake when it is descending, flattens to be more aerodynamic and sways, that is, it moves as if it were “Walking” in the air. During the fall, it moves its body, forming waves both vertically and horizontally. The movement of other snakes, unknown for their flight skills, was also analyzed, noting that even these other species, if dropped, move and sway in the void by instinct.

However, unlike the latter, the movement of the flying snakes is more precise and slightly different and allows the reptile greater stability and greater control while gliding down. As the experts who participated in the research tell us, knowledge of these gliding techniques could be useful in the creation of mechanical systems able to glide without using the limbs.

Credit image below: Usherwood / Nature

