The warming of the South Pole is taking place 3 times faster than the rest of the planet

The South Pole has warmed up three times faster than the rest of the planet in the past 30 years, according to new research published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The reason? Due to the warmer temperatures of the tropical oceans.

Researchers in New Zealand, Britain and the United States analyzed 60 years of weather station data and used simulations to show what was causing this accelerated warming. The warmer ocean temperatures in the Pacific western have atmospheric pressure has decreased over the decades on the Weddell Sea, located in the southern Atlantic.

This lowering of atmospheric pressure, in turn, has increased the flow of hot air directly over the South Pole, heating it to over 1.83 ° C since 1989. The authors of the research said that the trend to natural warming was probably stimulated by artificial greenhouse gas emissions and could mask the warming effect of carbon pollution on the South Pole.

“It was suspected that this part of Antarctica … could be immune or isolated from global warming. But we found out that this is no longer the case” says Kyle Clem, a researcher at Victoria University in Wellington and lead author of the study, at Agence France-Presse. The authors of the study attributed the change to a phenomenon known as Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation (IPO). The cycle in question lasts about 15-30 years and alternates between a “positive” state in which the tropical Pacific is warmer and the northern Pacific is colder than average, and a “negative” state in which the temperature anomaly is reversed.

Finally, Clem said that the heating level (of 1.83 ° C) has exceeded 99.99% of all modelled trends of thirty-year heating.