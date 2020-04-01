The virus demonstrates the weaknesses of the American system <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/1585706149.jpg” alt=”Passengers leaning on the balconies of the 'Grand Princess', which has docked in the Californian port of Oakland with at least 21 cases of coronavirus.”> Passengers leaning on the balconies of the 'Grand Princess', which has docked in the Californian port of Oakland with at least 21 cases of coronavirus. / EP The Governor of New York sends the National Guard to cordon off the city of New Rochelle, where the State Patient Zero resides

It is official. The Stock Exchange marked the worst economic turmoil since 2008 with the biggest decline recorded in eleven years on Monday and Moody's cut the growth expectations of the G-20. So the mortgage crisis was focused on banks and the real estate sector. Today it stretches across the length and breadth of the economy. Hence, the US Congress did not find this Tuesday the unanimity that George W. Bush and Barack Obama had to launch a rescue.

Airlines, hotels, restaurants, shops, quarantined workers … "We are working on many things," Donald Trump said Tuesday. He had just met with legislators from his party to propose tax aid to the tourism industry, loans for small and medium-sized enterprises and tax deductions for payroll of quarantined employees, without that having found an echo among the Democrats, convinced that it would impact negatively the Social Security fund.

THE KEY: 28 dead and 762 infected are the official figures in the United States. The number is feared to increase rapidly as diagnostic tests accelerate. Fear in the population. Legal immigrants using charity health care are denied permanent residence Lack of funds. 10% of the budget of the Infection Control Center has been diverted to the wall with Mexico

The effects of this crisis are too extensive to estimate yet. In one Florida county, Orange County alone, losses of $ 250 million ($ 218 million) were estimated from canceled conventions, despite that state having only 15 cases of contagion so far. And a Spanish chef who has a catering company in New York had four cancellations of major events that he had contracted for this month on Tuesday.

It is only the beginning. America looks like a dry forest in which the spark has just ignited. While the president congratulates himself for taking the "unprecedented swift decision039; quot; to suspend flights from China, which he said prevented the epidemic from infecting the United States, experts note that the virus has been circulating in the country. undetected because the government prevented those showing symptoms from being tested. As of Sunday, fewer than 2,000 had been made across the country, which is done daily in South Korea. And now that the Infection Control Center (CDC) has handed over power to laboratories to use their own diagnostic kits – the original ones were defective – the detected cases will grow at full speed.

this Tuesday, 762 infected and 28 dead. In places like New Rochelle, a New York suburb where that State's zero patient lives, who traveled daily by public transportation to his Manhattan law firm, the National Guard has been dispatched to protect the one-mile security zone (kilometer and a half) created around the synagogue from which the contagion started.

Without universal healthcare

There are other factors that will aggravate the crisis. There is no universal health service that allows treating all those suspected of being infected free of charge, so the population tends to postpone the diagnosis and treatment of health problems until it is too late. In addition, the Trump government penalizes legal immigrants who use charity health care by denying them a permanent residence card when they apply for it. That will leave undiagnosed large sectors of the population that continue to circulate in cities.

Nor is the CDC in a position to respond to the emergency, having suffered a 10% cut in its budget, which has in part been diverted to the construction of the border wall. The president, in addition, needed to restore tranquility to the markets in the year of reelection, insists that the virus will disappear "just as it came," he said on Tuesday, so that he himself has not been tested after narrowing the hand to one of the infected.

The United States does not even have sick leave unless private insurance is taken out, so workers will not easily choose to stay at home. The coronavirus has managed to expose the weak points of capitalist society and demonstrate that we are all in the same boat.