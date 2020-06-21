Tech NewsGamingLatest news
The virtual tournament, Estrellas PES, reaches its final stretch

By Brian Adam
0
0

This event brought together more than 431 players among influencers, artists and fans of the game.

After a month of play and with a total of 431 registered and 59 games played, this Friday ends the first Pro Evolution Soccer online tournament and the most important in the history of Colombia. As they explain, Estrellas PES managed to turn the stress generated by the quarantine into the ideal opportunity to shout goals again and relive the inexhaustible passion that football generates.

According to Forbes data, the video game industry currently generates worldwide revenues of more than $ 1 trillion and the audience figures already exceed 433 million; which makes it one of the largest entertainment segments in the world.

For 30 days, PES artists, gamers, influencers and fans gathered from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm . to dispute the matches that were broadcast on the official channel of the championship https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSGvGw93CW7EHhVuPsRAgA.

The official narration of the tournament was by Vincet Vox, player support and current Gaming Manager of Mocion, the organizing agency of the championship, “thousands of soccer fans enjoyed again vibrant plays and great goals, but this time through virtual soccer”, they assure.

“ These types of events allow Colombia to occupy an important place in the region. Initiatives such as Estrellas PES make the eSports industry grow in the country, those gaming communities are strengthened and allow us to expand entertainment as the best alternative, “said Diego López, organizer of the tournament.

With the closing of the tournament, this Friday, June 5 from 5:00 pm, they point out from Konami, a new era of entertainment in Colombia begins through eSports, which for the world is no longer a fad, but rather it is a reality with amazing numbers.

