The village streetlights have been off for a month just for one bird

By Brian Adam
In India, the street lights for a bird and its young have been turned off for 35 days. Photo: Times of India

Tamil Nadu: An interesting incident took place in India when a bird and her baby turned off the street lights for a month.

The rest of the street lights are operated from a single central pole in Puta Kuri, a village in the Shiva Gangai district of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. During the Corona Lockdown, a bird made a nest on its switchboard and laid eggs on it.

The first thing Karupuraja saw was a bird’s nest on a pole with a central switchboard. Earlier, they had seen the same bird making a nest. When he peeked into the nest, he saw three greenish-blue eggs with black spots on them.

The eggs belonged to a local bird. The student and his friends then asked the locals to keep the lights off until the eggs hatched. This was because the switchboard of the same pole supplied electricity to the remaining dozens of street lights in the village.

The students also campaigned for it on social media and went door-to-door to prepare people for it. Some called it stupid and some promised to do it. Thus a small step to save a bird and its young took on a campaign. Eventually, 100 families in the countryside agreed.

After that, the village street lights remained off for 35 consecutive days, during which the villagers used the light of their mobile phones to travel on the road. Eventually, all the eggs hatched during this period. But these children will still be expected to grow up and the switchboard will be turned on as soon as they leave their nest.

