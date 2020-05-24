Editor's PickLatest newsTech NewsTop Stories
Updated:

The Very Large Telescope observes the birth of a young planet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Il Very Large Telescope osserva la nascita di un giovane pianeta

Around the young star AB Aurigae, there is a dense disc of dust and gas in which astronomers have identified a spiral structure with a “twist” that marks the site where a planet could form. The observed feature could be the first direct evidence of the birth of a world.

We have to look at very young systems to really capture the moment when planets form“, says Anthony Boccaletti. But until now astronomers have not been able to acquire sufficiently sharp and deep images of these young records to find the “turning point” that marks the point where a planet could be born.

The new images show an extraordinary spiral of dust and gas around AB Aurigae, located 520 light-years from Earth. As the planet revolves around the central star, a spiral arm forms, according to observations of the AB Aurigae system made a few years ago with the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA).

Instead, with the SPHERE instrument of ESO’s Very Large Telescope, astronomers were able to see the weakest light of the small specks of dust and emissions from the internal drive; thus they confirmed the presence of the spiral arms detected for the first time by ALMA and also identified another remarkable feature: a “twist”, which indicates the presence of planetary formation in progress in the disc.

More Articles Like This

Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: price, video and specifications are leaked

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google Pixel 4a has been leaked in many leaks: we take stock of the situation on all the information that appeared online. Google Pixel 4a...
Read more

The United States is considering another nuclear test after 28 years

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: According to the Washington Post, a recent meeting in the Trump administration has once again considered a nuclear test in order to provide...
Read more

Fidélitas University provides free legal advice in family and labor law

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Take advantage of free virtual legal advice on family and labor law provided by the legal offices of the Fidélitas University in La Libertad...
Read more

Huawei P40 Lite Review: the big bet

Android Brian Adam - 0
Huawei's P40 smartphone range debuts in Italy with the Lite model, without Google but with an interesting introductory offer.   Huawei and Google are now separated...
Read more

Contactless payments tripled in the region compared to the previous year

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
13 million cardholders in Latin America and the Caribbean made an online purchase Cash shifting as COVID-19 accelerates purchasing trends Although Latin America and the...
Read more

MediaWorld and Unieuro, the 'discount war' is on Apple AirPods

Shopping Guide Brian Adam - 0
After the "clash" over the price of Samsung Galaxy A10, MediaWorld and Unieuro continue to "battle" to the sound of offers. This time the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

The Very Large Telescope observes the birth of a young planet

Around the young star AB Aurigae, there is a dense disc of dust and gas in which astronomers have...
Read more
Android

Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: price, video and specifications are leaked

Brian Adam - 0
Google Pixel 4a has been leaked in many leaks: we take stock of the situation on all the information that appeared online. Google Pixel 4a...
Read more
Latest news

The United States is considering another nuclear test after 28 years

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: According to the Washington Post, a recent meeting in the Trump administration has once again considered a nuclear test in order to provide...
Read more
Corona Virus

Fidélitas University provides free legal advice in family and labor law

Brian Adam - 0
Take advantage of free virtual legal advice on family and labor law provided by the legal offices of the Fidélitas University in La Libertad...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Lite Review: the big bet

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei's P40 smartphone range debuts in Italy with the Lite model, without Google but with an interesting introductory offer.   Huawei and Google are now separated...
Read more
Latest news

Contactless payments tripled in the region compared to the previous year

Brian Adam - 0
13 million cardholders in Latin America and the Caribbean made an online purchase Cash shifting as COVID-19 accelerates purchasing trends Although Latin America and the...
Read more
Shopping Guide

MediaWorld and Unieuro, the 'discount war' is on Apple AirPods

Brian Adam - 0
After the "clash" over the price of Samsung Galaxy A10, MediaWorld and Unieuro continue to "battle" to the sound of offers. This time the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY