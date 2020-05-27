Latest newsTech News
The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The US is starting to train soldiers to 'fight' in space

The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible for space operations and cyberspace. In their latest announcement, the US Space Force said it will begin training for soon develop "space combat skills" of their staff.

Included in this training are: training of personnel specialized in orbital warfare, electronic warfare, military strategy and more. The reason for this? Produce personnel capable of controlling US space infrastructure e protect them from future physical, electronic or digital attacks.

"It will take 10 years for those people to become squadron commanders and squadron superintendents. Here's how culture will also change. But it takes time. I wish it went faster but it only takes time"says the General DeAnna Burt, director of operations and communications of the Space Force at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

The Space Force also wants to create an "orbital war wing" in Colorado Springs, where operators and future squadron leaders will be able to train freely. The long-term goal is to create a combat force of 16,000 people. Currently, the focus of the USSF is to train its soldiers to deal with possible threats to US satellites, such as anti-satellite missiles, electronic weapons and cyber attacks.

For example, the United States Space Force recently dealt with the launch of the mysterious spaceship X-37B, which includes two NASA experiments.

