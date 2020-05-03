The US approves the use of the antiviral remdesivir to fight Covid-19

Gilead CEO speaks with Trump at the White House this Saturday. / EFE

The pharmaceutical company Gilead will donate free the necessary doses to carry out the first 140,000 treatments against coronavirus

The US drug regulatory agency (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the experimental drug remdesivir in patients with Covid-19, President Donald Trump announced Friday. The use of this antiviral made by the American laboratory Gilead Sciences was approved after a major clinical trial showed that it shortens the recovery time in some patients with the new coronavirus. It was the first time that a drug showed a benefit against the disease.

“It really is a very promising situation,” Trump said at the White House, alongside Gilead chief executive Daniel O’Day.

“We are honoured with this first step for inpatients,” said O’Day, who added: “We want to make sure that nothing gets in the way of these patients receiving the medication.”

The company previously announced that it would donate around 1.5 million doses. This equates to approximately 140,000 treatments, based on a duration of 10 days.

Remdesivir, which is given by injection, was already available for some patients who enrolled in, or received outside of, those trials in the so-called “compassionate use modality.

The approval allows it to be distributed much more widely and to be used by both hospitalized adults and children who are seriously ill.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which gave the green light to this emergency use, defines the state of gravity with low levels of oxygen in the blood, which makes it necessary to receive oxygen therapy or be connected to a respirator.

The United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on Wednesday revealed the encouraging results of a clinical trial involving more than 1,000 people.