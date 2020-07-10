Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

The unstoppable Curiosity rover is ready to go on his "summer trip" to Mars

By Brian Adam
The unstoppable Curiosity rover is ready to go on his 'summer trip' to Mars

The Curiosity rover never stops: it has started a journey that will continue throughout the summer through approximately 1.6 kilometres above the arid terrain of Mars. The next spacecraft stop is a part of Mount Sharp called the “sulphate unit”.

However, between the rover and its target lies a vast patch of sand that Curiosity will have to go through to avoid getting stuck. The team behind the spacecraft expects to reach the area in early autumn, although they may decide to stop along the way to probe a sample or study what they will encounter.

Some stages of this summer trip will be completed using the rover’s automated driving skills, which allow him to independently find the safest routes at a speed ranging from 25 to 100 meters per hour. “Curiosity cannot drive completely without humans“, points out Matt Gildner, of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.”He has the ability to make simple decisions along the way to avoid large rocks or risky terrain. He stops if he doesn’t have enough information to complete around on his own.

In its new destination for the “sulphate unit”, the robot leaves behind the “clay unit” of Mount Sharp that Curiosty was studying in early 2019. Scientists are interested in the aqueous environment that formed this clay. Could it have supported ancient life forms? We will know in the future, thanks also to the arrival of Perseverance.

