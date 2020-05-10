Monday, May 11, 2020
Entertainment
Updated:

The unnatural beauty of Amna in Chechnya astonished the whole world

By Brian Adam
11
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

A new 4K Apple TV could go on sale very, very soon

This is how some analysts reveal them. When those from Cupertino launched Apple TV in January 2007, nobody thought it...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Eleven-year-old Amna from Chechnya suffers from two genetic conditions that make her look more beautiful.

Russia: There is a lot of talk in Russia these days about Amna, an 11-year-old girl whose natural beauty has shocked the world. Amna Apandeva has one eye blue and the other dark brown. While he is completely suffering from albino or sunflower condition.

The girl was photographed by Amna Arskova, a well-known Chechen photographer, and posted on her Instagram account, which was shared by ten times more people than usual and praised the girl’s special face and beauty. Some have called it heavenly beauty, while others have questioned the authenticity of the images. That’s why more than 10,000 likes have been received on the photos of teen Amna.

According to Russian media, Amna hails from the small Chechen village of Qeshluye and her beauty lies in two genetic diseases. The first is albinism or sunflower in which the skin colour is milky. Second, they suffer from heterochromia due to which the colour of their two eyes is very different from each other. Although these two conditions do not work together in the same person, in the case of Amna, the two genetic defects can be seen together.

On the other hand, many people have said that these photos have been changed from Photoshop because 11-year-old Amna has not yet revealed her personal Facebook or Instagram account, but the photographer Amna insists that this shy girl lives in her village and More beautiful than pictures.

More Articles Like This

Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
Andrea, 22, from Bulgaria, wants to increase the size of her lips after 20 operations. Sofia: The 22-year-old model, in her obsession with making a...
Read more

Squatter, the review of the thriller / horror Netflix

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
Upon returning from a holiday, Paul and his wife Chloé are found unable to return to their country house. The couple who took care...
Read more

The best original Disney Channel movies to watch on Disney +

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
If you have not yet got to sift through the Disney + catalog thoroughly, by now you are probably wondering what to watch on...
Read more

Mrs. Serial Killer, the review of the Netflix thriller

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
The beautiful Sona is in a video call with her husband Mrityunjoy and right from the computer screen announces that she is pregnant. The...
Read more

Deadpool vs Aquaman, the imaginary challenge: who would be the winner?

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
They never turn their backs on a good challenge. A couple of years ago Epic Rap Battle went crazy online, who pitted historical or...
Read more

5 news in May on Amazon Prime Video, from The fantastic story to Goksung

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
Disturbing demonic tales of oriental origin, psychological thriller theses, funny comic-based actions, great 80s fantasy cinema classics and surprising cartoon adaptations loved by children....
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Google 'shock' at home: Eric Schmidt would leave in February

Eric Schmidt is seen by many as one of the most important figures of Google: we are talking about...
Read more
Techology

Wheels of Apple Mac Pro from 849 euros: heavy criticism from Marques Brownlee and others

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of the 849-euro Apple Mac Pro wheels made a lot of talk a few weeks ago. For this reason, some foreign YouTubers,...
Read more
Smart World

Fortnite, what do players do during a concert? Does it work from mobile?

Brian Adam - 0
A meeting was held yesterday 9 May 2020 new concert on Fortnite: we refer to the event with Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5....
Read more
Techology

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo the new Xiaomi gaming beast to review

Brian Adam - 0
With the echo still resonating from the first model put on the market by BlackShark. The Xiaomi gaming brand has not hesitated to launch...
Read more
Techology

Amazfit GTR: Xiaomi’s commitment to stylish smartwatchs

Brian Adam - 0
Today, the manufacturing and development of new smart watches is the order of the day. The big brands in the technology sector, bid to...
Read more
Smart World

Windows and Internet Archive, someone is uploading 90's themes in profusion

Brian Adam - 0
Are you tired of the usual themes for Windows 10? Are you a "nostalgic" of the 90s and would you like to return, at...
Read more
Techology

NASA watches the melting ice from above, there is no good news

Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to observations from NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation (ICESat) satellites and its successor ICESat-2, the American space agency has shown that while...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY