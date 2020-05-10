The unnatural beauty of Amna in Chechnya astonished the whole world

Eleven-year-old Amna from Chechnya suffers from two genetic conditions that make her look more beautiful.

Russia: There is a lot of talk in Russia these days about Amna, an 11-year-old girl whose natural beauty has shocked the world. Amna Apandeva has one eye blue and the other dark brown. While he is completely suffering from albino or sunflower condition.

The girl was photographed by Amna Arskova, a well-known Chechen photographer, and posted on her Instagram account, which was shared by ten times more people than usual and praised the girl’s special face and beauty. Some have called it heavenly beauty, while others have questioned the authenticity of the images. That’s why more than 10,000 likes have been received on the photos of teen Amna.

According to Russian media, Amna hails from the small Chechen village of Qeshluye and her beauty lies in two genetic diseases. The first is albinism or sunflower in which the skin colour is milky. Second, they suffer from heterochromia due to which the colour of their two eyes is very different from each other. Although these two conditions do not work together in the same person, in the case of Amna, the two genetic defects can be seen together.

On the other hand, many people have said that these photos have been changed from Photoshop because 11-year-old Amna has not yet revealed her personal Facebook or Instagram account, but the photographer Amna insists that this shy girl lives in her village and More beautiful than pictures.