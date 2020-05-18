Monday, May 18, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

The United States will be responsible for the consequences if it cuts off oil supplies to Venezuela, Iran threatens

By Brian Adam
1
0

Most Viewd

TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif has warned in a letter to the United Nations that if the United States tries to stop an Iranian oil tanker sent to Venezuela, the United States will be responsible for the consequences.

According to reports, at least five Iranian oil tankers are currently heading to Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea, carrying oil and other petroleum products worth about 2,000 billion Iranian riyals.

Iranian ships carrying oil and other petroleum products worth about 2,000 billion Iranian riyals are on board. (Photo: Internet)The U.S. Navy has begun deploying warships in the Caribbean Sea to prevent Iranian oil tankers from reaching Venezuela, prompting Iran to warn the United States that any such U.S. effort would be “by Iran.” An immediate and complete answer will be given.

More Articles Like This

The release of the lock today and a further reduction in the number of new cases and patients in hospital

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Completion of the Government's eradication plan is underway with the announcement of the lowest number of cases of the new disease in more than...
Read more

Irish-speaking man of the youngest appointed Queen's Counsel in Britain this year

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conall Patton, who attended Derry's first primary school in Derry, is the youngest this year to be appointed Senior Counsel in Britain. ...
Read more

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Tel Aviv: The mysterious death of the Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead at his residence. According to the foreign news agency, the Israeli...
Read more

Ten more dead in the State at Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health reports this evening that another 10 people are dead in the State at Covid-19. That's a total of 1,543 people killed...
Read more

Dispute between FF / FG worsened

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The dispute over election planning between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has escalated. This is said to have damaged the talks to form a government. Fine...
Read more

Ten others with Covid-19 dead, the lowest number of new cases announced since March 16

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it ...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States will be responsible for the consequences if it cuts off oil supplies to Venezuela, Iran threatens

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif has warned in a letter to the United Nations that if the United...
Read more
Game Reviews

In Other Waters, exploring a new world

Brian Adam - 0
We dive into the waters of a world that is not ours, gradually discovering the mysteries of an unknown planet There are not many games...
Read more
Game Reviews

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

Brian Adam - 0
We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for the Cosmos to know itself...
Read more
Latest news

The release of the lock today and a further reduction in the number of new cases and patients in hospital

Brian Adam - 0
Completion of the Government's eradication plan is underway with the announcement of the lowest number of cases of the new disease in more than...
Read more
Latest news

Irish-speaking man of the youngest appointed Queen's Counsel in Britain this year

Brian Adam - 0
Conall Patton, who attended Derry's first primary school in Derry, is the youngest this year to be appointed Senior Counsel in Britain. ...
Read more
Top Stories

King of Lipstick: The male model who made the Lipstick brand famous in China

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: In China, the responsibility for testing and popularizing the world's most expensive lipstick lies with a male V-lager, rather than a female model,...
Read more
Top Stories

Reduction of hunting and trafficking of rare snakes in Balochistan, but more drastic measures are needed

Brian Adam - 0
Khuzdar: Rare snakes in Balochistan are less likely to be hunted, smuggled and captured by other means, but more needs to be done to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY