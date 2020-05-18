The United States will be responsible for the consequences if it cuts off oil supplies to Venezuela, Iran threatens

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif has warned in a letter to the United Nations that if the United States tries to stop an Iranian oil tanker sent to Venezuela, the United States will be responsible for the consequences.

According to reports, at least five Iranian oil tankers are currently heading to Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea, carrying oil and other petroleum products worth about 2,000 billion Iranian riyals.

The U.S. Navy has begun deploying warships in the Caribbean Sea to prevent Iranian oil tankers from reaching Venezuela, prompting Iran to warn the United States that any such U.S. effort would be “by Iran.” An immediate and complete answer will be given.