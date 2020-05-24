Latest newsTop Stories
The United States is considering another nuclear test after 28 years

By Brian Adam
According to sources, the Trump administration wants to "effectively warn" Russia and China through these nuclear explosions. (Photo: File)

Washington: According to the Washington Post, a recent meeting in the Trump administration has once again considered a nuclear test in order to provide an effective warning to Russia and China.

According to the Washington Post, a high-level meeting of the Trump administration on May 15 also considered "soon" to carry out a test nuclear test.

The United States carried out its last experimental nuclear test in 1992, but by then it had detonated 1,032, including two atomic bombs that destroyed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 during World War II.

Analysts say that if the United States were to resume experimental nuclear detonation in the coming days or months, it could lead to a new and more intense nuclear race in the world, because in that case not only would the Soviets The Union and China, as well as other nuclear-capable countries, will not remain silent and could possibly resume the experimental detonation of their atomic bombs.

