Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The United States "invaded" by the killer hornets, beheads the bees and destroys hives

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The United States 'invaded' by the killer hornets, beheads the bees and destroys hives

The United States seems to have another problem to face: a monstrous insect nicknamed “killer hornet“The official name is the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa Mandarinia, and the huge insects have been spotted for the first time in the United States in recent months, appearing first in Washington state.

The hornets, which are even more than 5 centimeters long, were spotted in the state in December last year and generally become active in the spring, say researchers from Washington State University. “It is a surprisingly large hornet“says Todd Murray, an invasive species specialist at the university.

Generally they are not aggressive insects towards people or pets, but they can attack if provoked, and have killed humans in extreme circumstances, according to officials. In 2013, between July and October, in fact, insects have killed 41 people and injured 1,600 in Shaanxi province (China) during one season.

Their main focus is on honey bee hives, which attack and very often they destroy, largely by decapitating bees in the hive, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). “The Asian giant hornet attacks and destroys bee hives. Some hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours“said the department.”They also attack other insects but are not known to destroy entire populations of those insects.

Currently, the authorities advise people to stay away from these insects. Even the WSDA has an entire web page dedicated to reporting hornet sightings. “If you run into them, run away, then call us! It is really important for us to know each sighting, if we want any hope of eradication“, writes the entomologist Chris Looney of the WSDA in a blog post on the site.

