The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization.

In a video message released on the US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Urdu official Twitter account, the spokesman said that important announcements were being made to curb terrorist activities. Has been declared a global terrorist organization.

The spokesman said the BLA had claimed responsibility for terrorist acts against Pakistani security agencies and citizens, including attacks on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar. The United States supports the security and stability of Pakistan and South Asia.

#American The State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a terrorist organization – now anyone who supports this organization will be supporting terrorists. – US CENTCOM – URDU May 13, 2020

He said today’s announcement was aimed at preventing the BLA from planning and carrying out future terrorist acts. In addition, the move will help the US government’s efforts to prevent global terrorism. It should be noted that after this announcement, the support of BLA will be declared as support for terrorism. This organization has already been banned in Pakistan due to its terrorist activities.