Thursday, May 14, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After this decision, the support of BLA will also be considered as terrorism, USA. Photo, file

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization.

In a video message released on the US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Urdu official Twitter account, the spokesman said that important announcements were being made to curb terrorist activities. Has been declared a global terrorist organization.

The spokesman said the BLA had claimed responsibility for terrorist acts against Pakistani security agencies and citizens, including attacks on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar. The United States supports the security and stability of Pakistan and South Asia.

He said today’s announcement was aimed at preventing the BLA from planning and carrying out future terrorist acts. In addition, the move will help the US government’s efforts to prevent global terrorism. It should be noted that after this announcement, the support of BLA will be declared as support for terrorism. This organization has already been banned in Pakistan due to its terrorist activities.

More Articles Like This

Japan’s top swordsmen began delivering food to homes

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Tokyo: Rio Mayak, Japan's top swordsman, became a 'delivery man', wearing his metal mask and delivering food to people on bicycles at home. Rio Mayak,...
Read more

Ryanair to resume 40% of their flights from 1 July

Community Brian Adam - 0
New public health arrangements needed at airports - Ryanair Ryanair has announced that it intends to provide 40% of its flights from 1 July if...
Read more

6 McDonald’s restaurants to re-open

Community Brian Adam - 0
McDonald's car service restaurants to re-open McDonald's fast food outlets have announced the opening of six of their restaurants in Dublin next week.The company said...
Read more

Pressure on water supply system caused by Covid-19

Community Brian Adam - 0
Vertebrate Reservoir in Co. Wicklow Irish Water is calling on the public to conserve water if they can do so in light of the rise...
Read more

Confinement drives vegetable purchases and reduces prepared food purchases

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Consumption of meat, fish, and alcoholic beverages remained stable throughout the pandemic. By FEM Consumers have cut spending on ready meals and bought more fruit and...
Read more

Falling numbers of Covid-19 in hospitals

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
79 patients with Covid-19 at the Mater Hospital in Dublin Figures released by the Health Service Executive show a decrease in the number of patients...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Latest news

Japan’s top swordsmen began delivering food to homes

Brian Adam - 0
Tokyo: Rio Mayak, Japan's top swordsman, became a 'delivery man', wearing his metal mask and delivering food to people on bicycles at home. Rio Mayak,...
Read more
Techology

Microsoft launches new 4K wallpaper packs with which to customize themes in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft once again provides the ability to customize our computers. We talk about personalization again thanks to a new package of funds released by...
Read more
Techology

         Edge Updates on Dev Channel: Collections Improvements and Warnings Coming When Downloading Potentially Dangerous Files

Brian Adam - 0
It's time to talk, like every week and periodically, about an update within the Dev channel of the new Chromium-based Edge. Microsoft Edge Dev...
Read more
Community

Ryanair to resume 40% of their flights from 1 July

Brian Adam - 0
New public health arrangements needed at airports - Ryanair Ryanair has announced that it intends to provide 40% of its flights from 1 July if...
Read more
Community

6 McDonald’s restaurants to re-open

Brian Adam - 0
McDonald's car service restaurants to re-open McDonald's fast food outlets have announced the opening of six of their restaurants in Dublin next week.The company said...
Read more
Community

Pressure on water supply system caused by Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Vertebrate Reservoir in Co. Wicklow Irish Water is calling on the public to conserve water if they can do so in light of the rise...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY