The United States, Britain and Canada have accused Russia of stealing Corona vaccine information

Britain, the United States and Canada have all accused Russia of hacking information about a corona vaccine trial program.

According to the World News Agency, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are constantly trying to hack the research paper of scientists and medical experts working on the hacking group APT29 to develop a vaccine for the CoV-19 vaccine.

In this regard, the United States, London and Canada have accused the group of repeatedly cyber-attacks on the important and secret information of the corona vaccine from Russia, which also has the backing of the Russian president. The cyber attacks were carried out on computers at Corona Vaccine Research Centers.

Russia, meanwhile, has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once. All such allegations are false and baseless and Russia has nothing to do with these cyber attacks.