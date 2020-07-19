HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The United States, Britain and Canada have accused Russia of stealing Corona vaccine information

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam -

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
CelebritiesBrian Adam -

How much does Chiara Ferragni earn $$$ for an Instagram post? A search has revealed it

New market research conducted by the Hopper HQ agency led to the publication of the "Instagram Rich List 2020"...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Russia denies stealing Corona vaccine research papers and information, Photo: File

Britain, the United States and Canada have all accused Russia of hacking information about a corona vaccine trial program.

According to the World News Agency, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are constantly trying to hack the research paper of scientists and medical experts working on the hacking group APT29 to develop a vaccine for the CoV-19 vaccine.

In this regard, the United States, London and Canada have accused the group of repeatedly cyber-attacks on the important and secret information of the corona vaccine from Russia, which also has the backing of the Russian president. The cyber attacks were carried out on computers at Corona Vaccine Research Centers.

Russia, meanwhile, has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once. All such allegations are false and baseless and Russia has nothing to do with these cyber attacks.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

Science Brian Adam -
A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition between the quantum world and...
Read more

What is the last sense that leaves us before we die?

Top Stories Brian Adam -
In the last hours of a person's life his brain continues to process information, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports. This...
Read more

This is the first image of the wreckage of a WWI destroyer

Top Stories Brian Adam -
To go from Scrabster - a small settlement on the north coast of Scotland - to the Orkney Islands, an archipelago located off the...
Read more

The remains of an Aztec palace and the home of the conquistadores Cortés have been discovered

Top Stories Brian Adam -
During work in the Monte de Piedad building in Mexico City, archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) made an incredible...
Read more

Two and a half million people in Iran have been infected with the corona virus, the Iranian president revealed

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has revealed that 25 million people in Iran have been infected with the coronavirus and another 35 million could...
Read more

In the USA, lakes are turning green at an unprecedented rate

Latest news Brian Adam -
After the Alps that are turning pink, the Antarctic ice that is turning red ... i US lakes have turned green. The reason? Blame...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY