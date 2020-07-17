The United States and Britain are not expected to be on the Green list for countries to which people can travel.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said the government will not put the United States on the list for countries that are safe for travel. He told him he did not think Britain would be on the Green list either.

The list is due to be published on Monday and Simon Coveney said it will not be a long list.

Anyone traveling to Ireland from any Green List country will not have to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, people coming from countries not on the Green list will have to follow restrictions.