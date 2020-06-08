ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

A study analyzes the food present inside the stomach of great white sharks, highlighting how these animals have a particular and perhaps unexpected diet.

The great white shark (Carcharon carcharias) is an extremely efficient predator that lives in the seas of many areas of the globe and is famous for the large amount of films and video games that see him as a protagonist. To the detriment of the fact that it is a fierce and relentless predator, a group of researchers went to analyze the contents of the stomach of these animals, noting a peculiarity of the in of this species. Analyzing the contents of the stomachs of 40 specimens young experts have found that white sharks do not disdain all those species that live on the sandy bottom of the oceans.

To hunt for these species, it is clear that the animal must spend a certain amount of time near the seabed to search for and attack these creatures that live on the seabed and often hide in the sand. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Sciences and tells us that, inside these stomachs, many different species have been found that live on the seabed such as eels, sole, stingrays, and species belonging to the family of Waryfishes. Although the shark does not disdain to go hunting in the seabed, most of the diet of these animals, scientists tell us, is however represented by fish that swim at lower depths such as, for example, salmon.

However, no other sharks or dolphins were found within them. This can be explained by the fact that the stomachs of young individuals who had not yet reached an adequate tonnage to hunt for “difficult” prey have been analyzed, just like other smaller sharks or dolphins. Research of this type, experts who have participated in the research tell us, are very useful because they help us understand the habits of these animals in order to be able to preserve the species and their habitats.

