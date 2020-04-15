The UN tries not to provoke Trump’s fury

- Advertisement -

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General. New York this week will begin testing for antibodies on police and medical personnel.

It’s called fear; I don’t respect. As a woman to an abusive husband, the UN reacted humbly to the shaking of Donald Trump, which has diverted the blame for its slow reaction to the pandemic, accusing the World Health Organization (WHO) and freezing their contributions. No one wanted to provoke further the president of the most powerful country in the world, which reacts virulently to any criticism.

USA is the largest taxpayer of this arm of the UN that watches overworld health, with 14.67% of its financing compared to 5.68% from Germany, the European country that contributes the most. The second contributor is also from the United States: the Bill and Melisa Gates Foundation, which provides almost 10% to this body that dedicates most of its funds to Africa. This continent will suffer the most from Trump’s decision.

Bill Gates warned on Wednesday that the withdrawal of funds by the US amid the greatest pandemic of the century it’s “as dangerous as it sounds,” he tweeted. “His job is to slow down the epidemic and if that stops there is no other organization that can replace it,” he warned. “The world needs the WHO more than ever.”

So much so that the editor of the medical journal The Lancet called it “a crime against humanity and urged the world to “resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity,” wrote Richard Horton.

Words much harder than him the cautious statement from the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who since taking office fears that a nationalist like Trump will deprive the organization he leads of life support. “In my opinion, you have to support the WHO, as it is critical to defeat Covid-19,” he wrote. And as if he did not want to deny the president’s accusations so as not to leave him ill before his bases, he implicitly admitted that the WHO had made mistakes that can be learned “in the future, but now is not the time.”

With the same attitude, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, who already warned last week that the politicization of this crisis would cost lives, seemed to harbour the hope that if he were mistreated as a scapegoat, he could appease Trump’s spirits and save his life. “The United States has long been a generous friend of WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so,” he read. “We regret your president’s decision to freeze the funds to WHO. We are reviewing the impact it will have, and we will work with our partners to fill the financial gaps that it leaves and to be able to continue working continuously.”

Trump was right. The best way to subjugate the world is not by applying the law, but by blackmailing him with what he needs most, in the purest style of a real estate gangster. That strategy also worked this Wednesday with the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, whose state contributes almost half of the more than 25,000 deaths that the United States already registers. The president bet that the governors would not resist his authority because “they need many things from the federal government,” and he was right. Cuomo admitted Wednesday that ahead of the reopening phase, diagnostic kits and antibody tests will be “as crucial as respirators at the height of the epidemic, but cannot provide them without the help of the federal government.

So it was time to respond to Trump’s attacks with flattery and turn the other cheek. The state believes that it has the epidemic under control because the number of new hospitalizations and, above all, from intubations, although it continues registering more than 700 daily deaths. Lowering the guard would trigger the epidemic again, that is why it issued an executive order Wednesday that forces the use of a mask in public places. Cuomo wants the reopening of the country, which Trump intends to impose by May 1, be done in stages depending on the essential nature of the work and its ability to carry it out at a distance from security.

The state will begin testing antibody tests on medical and police personnel this week, but Cuomo warned that it would not be possible to return to normal “until we have a vaccine.”