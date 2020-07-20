Latest newsTop Stories
The truth behind the photo of the "fish with a human mouth": is it true or is it a fake?

By Brian Adam
The truth behind the photo of the 'fish with the human mouth': is it true or is it a fake?

Surely the creatures that inhabit the Earth’s oceans are really strange … especially those found in the abysses. Of course, given the absurdities we may encounter, it is not uncommon to fall into a possible trap when they show us the photo of some “bizarre” marine creature. Such as the viral photo of the “fish with the human mouth”.

A photo, which portrays a fish that apparently sports lips and teeth extremely similar to those of humans, has caught the attention of many users on Twitter. The image was published by user Raff Nasir on July 2nd. Currently, the photo has collected over 14,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets, along with a series of comments that discuss its authenticity.

While most commentators have focused on the lips of the fish – a very famous characteristic of triggerfish – Some experts believe that the teeth may have been modified to make the fish’s mouth more human. Without any doubt, modified or not, the sea creature is definitely a triggerfish.

After seeing the red line that runs straight from the muzzle to the pectoral fins and the black patch on its belly, I immediately imagined that it was a black triggerfish“Marine biologist Lufti Afiq Rosli tells Insider. This fish is found throughout the western Pacific, but Rosli doesn’t believe the photo on Twitter is 100% authentic.

The photo of the teeth seems to be modified,” says the biologist.”Most triggerfish do not have such teeth. Usually, they have a set of two canines at the top and another one at the bottom. These help them catch their prey, which is usually crustaceans at the bottom of the reef.“Also, Mark Schick, senior director of operations and animal habitats at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, believes that the photo has been partially edited.

Nasir, the user who posted the photo, did not respond to Insider, who asked for clarification on the originality of the publication.

