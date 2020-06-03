The truth about the parallel universe found by NASA

There are many misunderstandings in which social media and the press stumble when it comes to reporting scientific news, especially on complex theoretical issues. You may have recently heard of a parallel universe found by NASA in Antarctica, in which time flows in reverse. But will it be true?

We want to remove all doubts immediately, no parallel universe was found.

The news was born in a very naive but grew rapidly, becoming a gigantic snowball, inaccurate and misleading.

The magazine New Scientist he published an article, on April 8, which discussed some anomalies in the results of the ANITA experiment (Antartic Impulsive Transient Antenna), which deals with the detection of neutrinos. The anomalies were detected starting from January. These anomalies, according to a very daring cosmological model, can mean the existence of a universe of antimatter which stretches back in time, starting from the Big Bang.

ANITA, a hot air balloon with a group of radio antennas, has detected a handful of signals that are interpretable as high energy neutrinos. This is surprising and very strange; neutrinos are “phantom” particles that pass through ordinary matter without interacting (or almost) with the atoms and for this reason they are very difficult to detect. However if they are produced from highly energetic sources, they interact much more with matter.

ANITA is designed to detect secondary particles produced by the collision of neutrinos with Antarctic ice. These particles should come from deep space and therefore they should have bumped into something before reaching Earth, and therefore they should not be there.

Physicists are trying to interpret this overabundance of neutrinos with current theories, or trying to understand if there is any problem in the experimental set-up. Gorham, a leading scientist working on the project, told ScienceAlert: “we have found a small number of anomalies in our data, and when we have exhausted all the possible explanations contained in the standard models of physics, we will be able to consider ideas that go beyond these boundaries. We are certainly not at the point of having to disturb a parallel universe !. “

The idea of ​​a parallel universe is certainly fun and very curious, it is an “anti-universe” dominated by antimatter and which goes back in time compared to the Big Bang, with spatial properties opposite to our cosmos and obeying the CPT symmetry (Charge, parity and time). An article has tried to connect this mirror universe with ANITA anomalies; however, in the dozens of journalistic articles, the context of the publication has been lost reporting a distorted news that has created a lot of attention on the experiment and its possible issues.

The relationship between popularization and the scientific community has always been very complicated; ways to offer good coverage of scientific news are often incompatible with the frenetic pace demanded by the press. The news must be given quickly, before the attention on them diminishes and is attracted by the competition, the problem is evident in all areas, from news to sport; however, science needs more time and more articles to be able to explain the content of a research well. We hope this event will warn readers.