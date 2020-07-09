Tech NewsSpace tech
The truth about the mysterious ‘gelatinous’ substance found on the moon

By Brian Adam
The truth about the mysterious 'gelatinous' substance found on the moon

In 2019, the news of the discovery of a mysterious “gelatinous” substance on the Moon. The description that came from China was precisely that, translatable into “gel-like”. About a year after the discovery, we finally have detailed information related to this substance.

In particular, according to what reported by Space and as written by the same scientists on Earth and Planetary Science Letters, in reality, the “gelatinous” substance, which had made much talk of itself in 2019 (when it was seen in a photo from the Chinese rover Yutu-2), is nothing more than a rocky material.

Scientist Gou Sheng and his colleagues compared what was found to Lunar Sample 15466, from NASA’s Apollo 15 mission. The materials involved in that case were breach and black glass. Indeed, taking a look at the photos of the sample, we note a possible similarity with the discovery made by Yutu-2. Scientists have not yet wanted to give a definitive answer, as the data from the rover’s Visible and Near-Infrared Spectrometer (VNIS) (an instrument that is used to analyze the chemical composition, analyzing the light reflected on the surfaces) are not been collected in the best of situations. However, this is certainly a very interesting possibility.

In fact, according to this theory, the “mysterious shine” discovered in the context of the Change 4 mission by Yu Tianyi, a member of the Chinese team, would be nothing but breccia (a type of sedimentary rock) with colour tending to dark green. Its dimensions are 52 x 16 centimetres. Probably some of you are wondering how it is possible that this rock “glitters”. Well, according to scientists, this could be due to the presence of glassy material, which would have been generated by an impact fusion (breach and lunar regolith).

In short, no alien traces, but a very intriguing combination. On the other hand, we remind you that the mission Chang’e 4 is about the “unexplored” side of the moon, so there may be several discoveries regarding new “mixes”. We can’t wait to find out more.

