The trick you need to return the Pacman emoji to Facebook

We miss him as much as you since he left in 2016, but now we tell you how to activate the Pacman emoji on Facebook again.

We all love that devouring little doll with circular eyes and a triangular mouth that advances and destroys everything in its path. This famous emoji mysteriously disappeared from the social network in 2016 and you may be surprised when we tell you how to activate the Pacman emoji on Facebook again.

That’s right, after four years of thinking about it in the past, it is still possible to add this friendly and fun emoticon in your conversations and texts when using Facebook, one of the most used networks and that has not managed to be displaced by any other since it includes virtually all functions. In this, we can share photographs, have private personal or group conversations, seek recommendations, create three-dimensional images or have video calls with up to fifty people.

So if we have all these features, why say goodbye to Pacman, right?

The social network never confessed why it removed this emoji, but now you can include it again in your states and conversations.

How to activate the Pacman emoji to Facebook

Actually, beyond being a trick that you have to activate in your Facebook account, you just have to follow these simple steps and pretend that Pacman has never left.

Login to your Facebook account.

Write a comment and instead of putting a word, enter two dots “:” , followed by the letter “V” .

This way together «: V» will result in a friendly Pacman to accompany your conversations.



What are you waiting to share this trick with your friends? Take advantage of the fact that with your Telcel Max Unlimited Plan you have unlimited Facebook to send Pacman’s of luck to all contacts.