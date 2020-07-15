The trick that allows you to send audios on WhatsApp with the voice of Darth Vader

This is how you can send the darkest audios to your best friends. Follow this trick to send audios on WhatsApp with the voice of Darth Vader.

If we already love to send voice messages via WhatsApp because of the way they facilitate communication, with this trick to send audios with the voice of Darth Vader you will be doubly excited.

Star Wars is probably one of the sagas with the most followers in the world since from its origins they surprised the audience with their unusual space themes. Since it emerged, Darth Vader, that dark, long-cloaked and dark voice character, has become one of our favourite villains and hundreds of ideas have emerged from it. One of those many ideas is the audios that you can now send via WhatsApp, with their tone of voice, regardless of whether yours is sweet or not at all similar.

How to send audios with the voice of Darth Vader?

Activating this hidden method is actually very simple, all you need is to have a smartphone with an Android operating system.

Follow these steps to send the darkest audios

Enter Google Play

Download the app Voice Changer with effects ( Voice Changer With Effects )

( Voice Changer With Effects ) Install it on your Android and give it the corresponding permissions so that it has access to your microphone

Record a voice message and have the voice of Darth Vader, select the option called dark cyborg ( dark cyborg ). You will notice that your voice is heard as low and robotic as that of the emblematic character.

( dark cyborg ). You will notice that your voice is heard as low and robotic as that of the emblematic character. Press the three dots next to the effect you chose, in this case, the dark cyborg. Choose the share option and then WhatsApp.

Stay entertained and play with the other options that the Voice Changer with effects offers because if you are not convinced of wanting to send such dark messages using unlimited WhatsApp included with your Telcel Max Unlimited Plan, you can choose to sound like a zombie, a squirrel, a submarine, a duck, low battery, alien and many more.

So far the application is only available on Google Play, but in your App Store you can find other similar ones that do practically the same thing, you can try ‘Voice Modifier’ and continue exploring connected to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.