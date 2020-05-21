The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation.

How to start

The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation.

Many governments are challenged to develop a data architecture that can support a greater volume of information, as well as different types of incoming data, such as video and audio content.

The benefits of 5G will not be achieved by creating vertically integrated proprietary networks like 4G. A foundation for data interactions for 5G will require a modern and flexible data infrastructure that includes virtualization, both hypervisors and containers, open networks, and storage.

And it's not just the infrastructure. The transformation through 5G will only be as successful as the workforce that takes advantage of it. Such a workforce must have skills beyond mobile networks and be organized to integrate DevOps; and create new applications that take advantage of high-speed mobile data.

Switching to 5G will require operational excellence to integrate domain knowledge, data science, and the computing skill set.

The fundamental shift to 5G must also occur alongside a transformation in security. Networking and security are evolving together, and 5G supports that evolution by integrating security natively into all services and processes; instead of as an overlay.

Specific products, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems, will lead to automated data-driven security frameworks that leverage the underlying programmable infrastructure for visibility, detection, and enforcement.

By balancing transformations for the workforce, IT, and security, cities will be one step closer to reaping the full benefits of 5G and will continue to improve the experience for citizens.

The digital equity that 5G offers makes it possible to implement high-speed connectivity in places where we cannot today, closing the digital divide.

As cities install 5G backbone, they should also consider how technology can create a more equitable community. Recently in Panama the National Authority of Public Services (ASEP) announced that 5G technology will be implemented. This technology would allow users to offer a download speed of up to 7 Gbps, so it will have an improvement in connection and service.

"This advance that has started, will bring us many advantages that we had not experienced in the country, in terms of technology and will allow its evolution," said Gustavo Ripoll, Vice President of Sales for Dell Technologies for Central America and the Caribbean.

It is important to remember that the 5G transformation will not be an overnight update, but a gradual architectural evolution. The path to 5G comes with its own set of challenges, but it provides opportunities that will differentiate leading communities and pave the way for more efficient and transformative government services. It is time to reinvent what is possible and continue to improve what local governments can offer their citizens.