Monday, May 18, 2020
The traffic of video calls in the Telefónica network grows 500% in the state of alarm

By Brian Adam
The traffic of video calls in the Telefónica network grows 500% in the state of alarm

Telefónica has announced this Friday the traffic of video calls over its network and the collaboration and videoconference applications most used by large companies since the state of alarm began. In a statement, the operator has indicated that, during this period of time, the traffic of video calls has multiplied by five, while the hiring of professional and collaboration solutions for videoconferences by companies and the Administration has done so in more than 80%.

According to the teleco, the use of video calling tools has been growing gradually as the weeks of confinement passed, observing a sharp rise in the second week of the crisis followed by sustained growth until a week ago. The traffic growth of each application has depended on its previous popularity, the type of use (professional / leisure) and other factors.

Thus, Webex has seen its use multiplied by 25, in the case of Skype the traffic has doubled, while the traffic of Zoom, an application little used before the crisis, has multiplied by 70. Regarding WhatsApp, it is difficult to assess the growth, since it brings together various communication services in addition to video calls.

However, both companies and Public Administrations have bet from the beginning on the use of videoconferences with professional collaboration tools to secure and ensure business continuity. Thus, HD videoconferencing, followed by reunion, the web tool with Cisco technology that allows holding business meetings or training sessions in real-time, has increased its demand by six times, while Microsoft Teams has tripled it.

By business segments, the area of ​​large companies and the Administration has increased the demand for this type of tool by 137%, while SMEs have done so by 30%.

