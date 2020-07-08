The traffic lights finally arrive at Google Maps: do you know how to activate them?

You have to see the amount of data that Google Maps has on your maps while you are browsing and, very few, we had fallen in that one of those crucial elements in the proper functioning of traffic were still absent from the app. The traffic lights, those pots that for many “a yellow means green”, have just arrived on the platform.

Hadn’t you missed them? It is curious that As important as they are, no one would have bothered to have them in the app before But now, finally, they begin to arrive through an update that the Mountain View has released a few hours ago. Of course, it must be clarified that, at the moment, those traffic lights have only been seen in the official app for Android.

All intersections, controlled

As we say, that Google Maps update has begun to spread and as it happens with everything that Mountain View is offering, there will be a grace period until we have it insight in our terminal. When that moment comes, You can see on the maps all those intersections or sections of the road where there is a traffic light.

Traffic lights on Google Maps for Android.

It must be said that the icon that appears on the map signalling the presence of one of these traffic lights does not tell us if it is red, yellow or green. It would be too much (not impossible for Google) to control the millions that exist around the world, but it does It can be interesting when we are pedestrians looking for information on where to cross a street. And at the wheel, so as not to think that the entire road ahead is a speed circuit.

The version of Google Maps on Android that already incorporates these traffic lights is 10.44 that it is possible to get online from some reliable repositories although, the best thing is to wait for the update to come through the Play Store. We know that there are times when impatience to try something new can, but in these cases, nothing will happen by waiting a few days for the system to update it alone.

At this time we have verified if the update was available in the store but unfortunately it has not arrived. Remember that Google always extends these processes over a period that usually lasts between one and two weeks., since it is releasing them in stages, among other reasons, to avoid faults being transferred from one country to another and even to stop the process if serious errors are detected. Which we hope does not happen with these traffic lights on Google Maps.