Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

The traffic lights finally arrive at Google Maps: do you know how to activate them?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

You have to see the amount of data that Google Maps has on your maps while you are browsing and, very few, we had fallen in that one of those crucial elements in the proper functioning of traffic were still absent from the app. The traffic lights, those pots that for many “a yellow means green”, have just arrived on the platform.

Hadn’t you missed them? It is curious that As important as they are, no one would have bothered to have them in the app before But now, finally, they begin to arrive through an update that the Mountain View has released a few hours ago. Of course, it must be clarified that, at the moment, those traffic lights have only been seen in the official app for Android.

All intersections, controlled

As we say, that Google Maps update has begun to spread and as it happens with everything that Mountain View is offering, there will be a grace period until we have it insight in our terminal. When that moment comes, You can see on the maps all those intersections or sections of the road where there is a traffic light.

Traffic lights on Google Maps for Android.

It must be said that the icon that appears on the map signalling the presence of one of these traffic lights does not tell us if it is red, yellow or green. It would be too much (not impossible for Google) to control the millions that exist around the world, but it does It can be interesting when we are pedestrians looking for information on where to cross a street. And at the wheel, so as not to think that the entire road ahead is a speed circuit.

The version of Google Maps on Android that already incorporates these traffic lights is 10.44 that it is possible to get online from some reliable repositories although, the best thing is to wait for the update to come through the Play Store. We know that there are times when impatience to try something new can, but in these cases, nothing will happen by waiting a few days for the system to update it alone.

At this time we have verified if the update was available in the store but unfortunately it has not arrived. Remember that Google always extends these processes over a period that usually lasts between one and two weeks., since it is releasing them in stages, among other reasons, to avoid faults being transferred from one country to another and even to stop the process if serious errors are detected. Which we hope does not happen with these traffic lights on Google Maps.

More Articles Like This

Deadly Premonition 2 Review: genius and madness on Nintendo Switch

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The second chapter of the cult adventure of Swery finally arrives on the hybrid of Nintendo: will it live up to the first Deadly...
Read more

Realme X50 Review: smartphone with 5G and 120 Hz for less than 400 euros

Mobile Brian Adam -
Realme brings a smartphone to the market ready to "democratize 5G". There is also a panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. A little surprisingly, Realme...
Read more

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, Nintendo Switch review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyze the reinterpretation of the agricultural video game Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, which this time reaches the hybrid Nintendo Switch. He...
Read more

Realme C11: a lot of battery and little price in this new dual camera input range

Android Brian Adam -
The war to conquer the cheapest segment of Android smartphones continues. The same day that Xiaomi has presented us with its economic Xiaomi Redmi...
Read more

AMD Ryzen 3600XT and 3800XT Review: a small step forward

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD has improved the performance of Zen 2 processors with these XT variants, which increase the clock compared to previous models. Competition in the processor...
Read more

All the countries that have "kicked" Huawei out of its 5G

5G News Brian Adam -
Fear of possible espionage by the Chinese government continues to spread across different countries. What at first seemed to be a "tantrum" of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY