Friday, May 15, 2020
The tools to strengthen your business through production chains in times of COVID-19

By Brian Adam
Free webinar organized by Summa Magazine

The current situation in the country has led Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to innovate in their business strategies, diversifying their products and services.

On this occasion, on May 20, ALIARSE and the Costa Rican Social Responsibility Advisory Council will hold the free Webinar for SMEs: Promotion of productive chains in the context of COVID-19: Role of Public Private Alliances; at 8:00 am. through the Zoom platform.

The Webinar will be aimed at Small and Medium-sized companies in all sectors that have been affected by COVID-19, where they will be provided with tools and knowledge to apply and strengthen productive chains according to the type of business in which they operate.

“For Fundación ALIARSE, promoting and developing productive chains is part of the challenge in reaffirming Public Private Partnerships in the face of the country's challenges. It is for this reason that we want entrepreneurs to know how to work and promote these tools to expand their business opportunities in the face of a new business environment ”, commented Aitor Llodio, Executive Director of ALIARSE.

On this occasion the moderator of the Webinar will be Mr. Luis Álvarez Director of Cadexco; In addition, there will be the presence of three specialist panelists in the area such as Mr. Jaime Mora, COMEX Regional and Territorial Development Advisor; Mrs. Marianella Feoli Executive Director Fundecooperación and Mrs. Silvia Chaves Director of Sustainability of Banco Nacional.

If you want more information to participate in the webinar, you can write to [email protected] or fill out the form that appears in the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n9YM3fB7S62AZL3kyKJ24w

